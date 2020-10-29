The Maple Plain City Council approved the 2021 proposed general fund budget and the 2021 preliminary property tax levy during their Sept. 28 meeting. The city scheduled a public hearing for the budget and property tax levy for Dec. 1, 2020 at 7 p.m.
For 2021, the total tax levy is $1,466,970, resulting in a 0.03 percent increase from 2020. The general fund budget shows no increase or decrease at $1,236,367 because the city is requesting the same amount as they did for the 2020 budget. The remaining $230,603, which is an increase of $461, will go towards debt service.
During the meeting, the city council also approved the Initiation of a Business Assistance Program Utilizing CARES Act Funding. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Ace was passed on March 27. Minnesota counties and other local governments received CARES funding to spend on government services impacted by COVID-19 as well as to distribute to businesses and nonprofits in their communities.
“The city had presented some information to the EDA relating to the potential use of some of the funds that were made available through the Coronavirus relief fund or CARES Act funding,” City Planner Mark Kaltsas said.
According to Kaltsas, the city of Maple Plain was granted approximately $140,000 through the CARES Act. The grant program would reimburse businesses who have made eligible purchases related to local businesses needing to make adjustments due to COVID-19. The maximum amount for each eligible business is $1,000 and can be used for personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies for providing a safer working environment as well as technology to “improve infrastructure to accommodate remote employees or digital interface with customers.”
There are approximately 86 businesses that are possibly eligible for the grant. Kaltsas then advised the council to not include payroll reimbursement in the grant program
“We looked into that a little further. We recommend that payroll not be included in the grant program given that there were previously authorized funds that were provided specifically for payroll,” he said and added they’re looking at making this grant a different type of funding to cover expenses that weren’t covered in other programs.
The city is planning to use the CARES Act funding for uses related to the city, the fire department and the police department as well. The amount of funding to be allocated towards the grant program will be determined by the city council after applications have been submitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.