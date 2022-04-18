The city of Maple Plain currently has an opening on the city council following the resignation of a member.
John DeLong resigned from his position at the Monday, March 28 city council meeting.
In his resignation letter, DeLong cited a career promotion which will require more travel, and noted he could no longer commit to evening meetings as among the reasons for the resignation.
“I didn’t want to at all, but I had to,” DeLong said about resigning. “Once the promotion came into affect, I just couldn’t do it any more. At first I thought I could stay on the council or at least finish my term out, but it turns out it’s been so crazy and that I made the right decision.”
The City Council of Maple Plain is seeking applicants for the vacancy and will be accepting applications until Monday, April 25 at 4 p.m. From the list of applicants, the council will eventually appoint someone to fill the vacancy. The appointee will fill the rest of the DeLong’s term until Dec. 31, 2022. Applications for the open council spot can be found on the City of Maple Plain web site.
“It has been an honor to work alongside John DeLong,” Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske said. “John was committed to his role, no matter how busy he was, he always came prepared to every meeting. Even when he would disagree with someone, he was respectful and would listen to what others had to say. I will miss his perspective on the council and how he was never afraid to do the work, whether it was reading packets, at city clean up day or helping fix the hockey rink. He was a joy to be around and it was an honor to serve with him.
DeLong said the new appointee will be joining a really strong council with good people on it.
“We have a really good group on the council,” DeLong said. “We have a good mixture of talent on the council. We didn’t always agree but we got along and had great conversations about the issues. There were many times that I had an opinion one way, and once the whole group got together to have a conversation and we discussed things that I never considered and had to rethink my decision. We worked really well together.”
DeLong was first appointed to the Maple Plain city council in April 2019 when he and fellow council member Mike DeLuca were appointed to fill the seats of resigning members Dominic Broda and John Timpe. DeLong and DeLuca both were elected in a special election in August 2019, with DeLuca’s term expiring last year and DeLong’s expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
DeLong said that he was proud of the work he did on all the committee’s he worked on and the entire council’s work, with the help of the city administrator, in building up the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to keep Maple Plain’s roads and infrastructure in good shape.
While he didn’t completely rule out any plans to get back into public service, he said it would have to be a ways down the road.
“When I get older and no longer in position of traveling I can see myself getting back into it,” DeLong said.
