Maple Plain city council member Caitlin Cahill received the Minnesota Women in City Government’s annual “Elected Leadership Award”, which recognizes exceptional and distinguished elected officials who have made a significant impact on city government.
“Caitlin goes above and beyond what is expected of her as an elected official,” Maple Plain Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske, who nominated her for the award, said. “She does not seek to be in the spotlight or a position of power. She genuinely cares about policy, procedures and what is truly best not only for the city but the greater good. During her time as an elected official Caitlin has been an integral part in improving Maple Plain by advocating for safety equipment for the fire department, supporting diverse uses of our parks, and helping implement long term street improvement plans. She has been instrumental on the personnel committee helping to modernize our employee policies. She is always challenging the council to see the bigger picture and to think about the impacts of our decisions, such as the effects of pesticides on children and the environment, or how road salt affects our water.”
Council member Cahill is serving her fifth year as a council member for the City of Maple Plain, where she has served on the on the Planning Commision, Chamber of Commerce, Personnel Committee, Economic Development Authority, Fire Relief Board, as vice chair of the Watershed Commission, and as the chair of the Fire Commission.
