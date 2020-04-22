The Maple Plain City Council received the city’s quarterly financial report during the council meeting on March 23.
According to the 2020 budget report, 20.7 percent of Maple Plain’s general fund has been allocated. Other areas within the budget include community events, water fund, sewer fund, storm water fund and fire.
The general fund sits at 20.7 percent allocated due to various factors. According to the report, those factors include the city paying “80 percent of accounting costs for audit. The Police payments are weighted so that [Maple Plain] pays more in the first three months of the year than the last 9 months. Paid for workers compensation and city insurance.” The report also states the city has not spent anything out of budget.
The city has received 12.2 percent of annual revenue. Although the city is typically at about 5 percent at this time of year, the increase is due to the payment for the compost site for $100,000.
The water fund is at 16.8 percent of allocated expenditures. The city has spent approximately $15,000 on water main breaks this year “that were not anticipated.” Maple Plain experienced three unexpected water main breaks in January and expects more maintenance costs this summer. Approximately 21 percent of annual water revenue has been collected.
The sewer fund is at 9.8 percent of allocated expenditures. The costs are related to the city’s payments to the Metropolitan Council for sanitary sewer treatment and PeopleService. Twenty-two percent of sewer revenues has been collected.
The storm water fund is at 16. 5 percent of allocated expenditures. The costs are due to the payments for the annual assessments performed by the Pioneer Creek Lake Sarah Watershed District and PeopleServices. Revenues are currently at 20.03 percent.
The report states, the Maple Plain fire department is currently at 27 percent of allocated expenditures and “is on track to have a good financial year so far.” Expenditures included paying the City Management fee, the $45,800 payment for the Fire Pension as well as payment for radio rentals, which totaled to $12,038.22. The department has received 22.84 percent of revenues.
