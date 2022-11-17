For the first time since 2008, the Maple Plain mayor and city council will receive a raise.
The council approved wage increases for the mayor and council members at its council meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.
The mayor’s monthly salary will now be $400, up from $350; and the council members monthly salary will be $300, up from $250.
The raise will become effective Jan. 1, 2023, as state statute requires that cities adopt council wages via ordinance, and those changes may not take effect until after the next succeeding election, which was Nov. 8.
In addition to the mayor and council members getting raises, the city council also approved a bump in pay for the Maple Plain firefighters during the meeting.
The new paid-on-call hourly wage for Maple Plain firefighters will now be $14.25 effective Jan. 1, 2023. That is up from $13.75 an hour.
Both of those wage increases were approved in the consent agenda.
In other council news, the council appointed Nick Altavilla to the Planning Commission for the term expiring Dec, 31, 2024. With that appointment, the Planning Commission is full. Two Planning Commission members’ terms end on Dec. 31.
The city also approved its first THC license since adopting a THC licensing ordinance in September. In order to obtain a THC license, an establishment must also have a tobacco license. The council approved a tobacco license and THC license for the Maple Plain Smoke Shop. The smoke shop already has a tobacco license and that license was extended to run to Dec. 31, 2023, while the THC license was approved to start on Oct. 24, 2022 and runs until Dec. 31, 2023.
