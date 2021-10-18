For the first time in five years, the city of Maple Plain will see a significant increase in its preliminary tax levy.
The Maple Plain City Council approved a 7.57 percent increase to its 2022 preliminary tax levy and budget at its regular scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.
That increase will raise the city’s preliminary budget to $1.578 million, for an increase of $111,030 over the 2021 year.
For the past four years, the tax levy saw little to no increase with an .03 percent increase in 2021, .07 percent increase in 2020, a 1.06 percent increase in 2019, and a decrease of 2.46 percent in 2018. That brings the five-year average of an 1.25 percent increase.
While the 2022 preliminary tax levy is increasing, the overall local tax rate is going down by almost a half-percentage point to 55 percent in 2022 from 55.448 percent in 2021. That local tax rate has gone down each of the past five years, with a high of 66.514 percent in 2018.
The city council will hold its truth-in-taxation meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, where they will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022 tax levy and budget. After the hearing the council will approve the final 2022 budget. The tax levy can go down from the preliminary tax levy but can not go up by state law.
The biggest reasons for the increase in the budget and tax levy is the cities debt service, police and fire departments.
The cities debt service will increase by over $26,000 in 2022 or a 1.79 percent increase from 2021.
The West Hennepin Public Safety Department budget will increase by $133,865, of which 32.5 percent of $50,536 is paid by Maple Plain with results in a 3.44 percent increase over the 2021 levy.
The Maple Plain Fire Department is requesting a $51,690 increase in its budget of which 47.8 percent or $24,708 is Maple Plain’s portion. That would by a 1.4 percent increase from 2021.
