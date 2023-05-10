The search for a new city administrator in the city of Maple Plain is underway.
The Maple Plain City Council approved the contracts for an interim city administrator and for a search firm to help conduct the search for the new city administrator at its council meeting on Monday, April 24.
The need for the interim administrator and search firm arose when current city administrator Clarissa Hadler submitted her letter of resignation to the city on Friday, March 24. Hadler started as the City Administrator for Maple Plain in Feb. 2021. Hadler’s final day as Maple Plain city administrator was Friday, May 5.
Since her resignation, the city council has met five times in special meetings to come up with a plan to hire a new city administrator and how to handle to the position in the meantime.
“We have been working on that transition,” Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske said. “The council has been very busy with five extra meetings with interviews and planning, just trying to do our due diligence.”
At the meeting on Monday, April 24, the city council approved contracts for the hiring of Shirley Slater-Schulte as the interim city administrator and retaining David Drown and Associates Search Firm Services to help find the next administrator.
Slater-Schulte comes to Maple Plain after being the interim city administrator for the city of Arlington earlier this year. She was also the interim city administrator for the city of Richmond in 2022.
The contract calls for Slater-Schulte to work 24 to 32 hours per week at $80 an hour and to stay on until the hiring of a permanent city administrator.
“We interviewed three candidates and are thrilled to have Shirley here to help us through this transition and look forward to partnering with you on that,” Maas-Kusske said. “Throughout that process, Shirley will be here in the interim role and help transition the new administrator as well.”
The council also approved to use David Drown and Associates to conduct the search for the next administrator. Former Minnetonka Beach city administrator Patrick Melvin will lead the search for DDA.
“They will walk us through and do all of the work and background checks in helping us find the next city administrator for Maple Plain,” Maas-Kusske said.
In the council packet, DDA outlined the timeline for the search and hiring of next administrator.
Some key dates include May 8, when the council is expected to approve job description, salary range and hiring process; May 9 to June 6, which will the candidate recruitment window; June 26 is slated for selection of finalists; July 18 is the date to interview candidates/select candidate to offer; and August 2023 is the expected start date for the new admin.
“Our goal is to hopefully have someone in place by August,” Maas-Kusske said. “It’s not a quick turnaround, it’s not something you want to rush. You want to make sure you get a good candidate, who’s going to be a good fit for the community, our residents and our staff.”
The fee for the search process is $23,000, payable at the completion of the search.
“DDA will do a good job for us in locating somebody to attempt to fill the shoes of Clarissa,” council member Mike DeLuca said. “I say attempt because they will be big shoes to fill.”
In other council action: the council passed a resolution formally ending the 2022 local emergency. According to Hadler, The city has not been practicing the state of emergency since early 2022, as Council had made the determination at each meeting whether to continue or not. So the local emergency has been effectively discontinued for over a year; this is simply a “housekeeping” task to formalize those earlier actions.
