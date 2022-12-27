The city of Maple Plain approved its 2023 tax levy at its final meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 19.

The council approved the final tax levy of $1,723,947, which is a 9.9 percent or $155,756 increase from 2022. The general fund levy accounts for $1,435,957 of that final levy and the debt service accounts for $287,990 of it.

