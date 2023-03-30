Do you live in Maple Plain and have junk you need to get rid of?
If so, than mark Saturday, May 20, down on your calendar.
That is the date of the City of Maple Plain’s annual spring cleanup day.
The spring clean up day will run from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to Maple Plain residents only. The city asks that you follow the provided map when dropping off items, and that visitors don’t block any residents driveways when in line.
The city will give residents an opportunity to dispose of their broken and unwanted electronics, appliances, and miscellaneous junk, which the city will collect and properly discard. The Spring Clean-Up Day will occur regardless of weather, rain or shine. Bring your items ready for disposal to the Maple Plain Public Works Building, located at 1645 Pioneer Ave (behind the Maple Plain Fire Station).
Maple Plain city staff will be on hand to assist residents with moving large or heavy items as needed. Some items may be subject to a disposal charge. In order to participate in this event, a valid ID must be presented to verify residency in the City of Maple Plain.
Items that will be collected free of charge include: scrap metal, vehicle and household batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mowers, power tools, equipment, snow blowers, BBQ grills, phones, cameras, and camcorders.
Electronics - such as computers, laptops, scanners, printers, monitors, radios, stereo, CD players, TVs, VCRs, DVDs, paper shredders, power supplies, and electric typewriters - will cost $12 each with TV larger then 32 inches costing $20 each.
Appliances - such as air conditioners, water softeners, full size refrigerators or freezers, stoves, and dishwashers - will cost $20 each, with microwaves, toaster ovens, mini fridges, and wine coolers costing $10 each.
Other items - like carpet, shelving, lawn furniture, garden tools, mattresses, furniture, toys, sports equipment, boards, moldings, concrete, doors, sheetrock, brick, windows, fences, and tile - will cost $30 per cubic yard, while tires and propane tanks are $5 each.
Items not accepted at the clean up event include: Timbers, treated lumber and shingles, caulking tubes, recyclables that are collected curbside, barrels or drums that are not completely empty and do not have the ends cut out, yard waste (leaves, grass, brush), water softener zeolite tanks, and hazardous wastes (paint, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, petroleum products).
For more information on how to recycle or properly dispose of these items visit www.co.hennepin.mn.us/environment.
