When the state legislature approved the sale of THC products, it left cities wondering what they can do to regulate them in their cities.
While most cities in the area decided to put a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products in their cities, Maple Plain decided to pass an ordinance regulating tetrahydrocannabinol products at its city council meeting on Sept. 26
While the city council discussed going the one-year moratorium route, they decided to go the business license route to lessen the impact on a local business that sells the products. Long Lake and Orono have implemented one-year moratoriums.
“At the workshop, it felt like we were really rocking the boat by not just doing the moratorium; and it sounds like other cities are electing to not do a moratorium, but a change of ordinance, which is the right way to do it,” council member John Fay said.
City administrator Clarissa Handler told the council that the ordinance is tied to the tobacco ordinance and only businesses with a license to sell tobacco in Maple Plain will be able to get license to sell THC products.
“That will help us minimize the locations that they are sold at,” Handler said. “We don’t have to implement a separate zoning change because the zoning already regulates where tobacco products can be sold.”
Handler told the council that the city worked with the city attorney, the League of Minnesota Cities, and West Hennepin Public Safety Chief Gary Kroells to produce the ordinance creating such a licensing program.
In order to sell THC products in Maple Plain, a license must be obtained by applying with the city for a $200 annual fee. Only fixed locations that have an existing tobacco license and are 500 feet or more away from any school are eligible. There is also an exclusion for liquor stores (which may have tobacco license) due to state guidance that stores that exclusively sell liquor are not allowed to sell THC products.
Other requirements to sell the product is that all product must be stored behind a counter or other area not freely accessible to customers, or in a case or other storage unit not left open and accessible to the general public.
All licenses are subject to inspection. Those that violate the ordinance will be charged with an administrative penalty and/or charged with a misdemeanor. The administrative penalties are a $500 fine and suspension of license for not less than one day for the first violation. For the second violation within 36 months, a $1,000 fine will be imposed and suspension of the license for not less than three consecutive days. For the third violation in 36 days, the license will be revoked for at least one year.
In addition to the THC ordinance, the Maple Plain City Council approved its 2023 preliminary tax levy at the meeting.
The council approved a $188,541 or 12.02 percent increase for the 2023 budget. The general fund levy amount is proposed at $1,435,741, with an additional $33,000 for the Capital Improvement Plan and $287,990 for debt service for a total amount of $1,756,732.
“There are a lot of overall factors affecting our proposed levy,” Handler said.
The council also approved Dec. 5 as the date for the Truth and Taxation meeting, with Dec. 19 being the date they would approval the final budget and tax levy.
The levy may go down by the time the council approves the final levy but it may not go up.
“We are not done and still have more work to do on the budget,” Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.