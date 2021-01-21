At its meeting on Monday, Dec. 28, the Maple Plain City Council approved the 2021 budget and levy. For 2021, the total tax levy increased by about $461, resulting in a 0.03 percent increase from 2020.
The total 2021 property tax levy is $1,466,970 with $1,236,367 going towards the General Fund and $230,603 towards debt service. The 2021 budget and levy has slight adjustments from 2020, which had a zero percent increase from 2019.
The general fund includes taxes, license and permits, government aid, charges for services, administration, legal, planning, zoning, police and fire administrations, parks, street and roadways.
The council also honored their 2020 Good Neighbor of the Year during the meeting. The Maple Plain City Council began sponsoring the Good Neighbor Award in 2017. The award recognizes “lifetime service and dedication through volunteerism, virtue, civic engagement and creativity to meet community needs.”
The 2020 award went to resident Bonnie Brandt.
Brandt was nominated by her neighbor, Erica Swenson who said Brandt “is the epitome of a good neighbor by being welcoming, helpful and caring to new neighbors.” Swenson continued to say how Brandt is the first to lend a hand, showing she cares by volunteering as a babysitter for neighborhood parents and is considered the “neighborhood social butterfly.”
“Whether it is something as small as needing a cup of sugar or offering up every afternoon for three weeks to help a neighbor paint the outside of their house,” the nomination letter stated. “She is the type of person that will come over to your house to drop-off a tool to help to remove wallpaper and will stay for the next three hours helping you scrape, peel and wash the wallpaper off your walls. She won’t leave until the work is done and never expects anything in return for her help.”
The city council recognized Brandt by presenting her with her own plaque, and her name was added to the good neighbor plaque at city hall to memorialize her accomplishment.
