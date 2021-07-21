The city of Maple Plain is getting funds from the federal government.
At its annual city council meeting on Monday, June 28, the Maple Plain City Council approved a resolution to accept funds from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Established Under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The resolution estimated that Maple Plain will get between $211,000 and $222,000 in federal funds from ARPA. Because Maple Plain has a population of less than 50,000 people, the State of Minnesota will distribute the funds to the city.
City administrator Clarissa Hadler wrote to the council in the agenda packet ‘Staff is still working on gaining an understanding on how the ARPA funds (you may also hear them referred to as “COVID dollars” or “Fiscal Recovery Funds”) may be utilized. It appears that the eligible uses will be significantly more restrictive than last year’s CARES Act funds. My first read of the latest Treasury Guidance leads me to believe our best options may be the following; water and sewer improvements – projects must alight with Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund or Drinking Water State Revolving Fund; Local Business Assistance – Grants to local businesses affected by the pandemic; Internal Capacity Building – the ARPA allows for expenditures on administration of the funds, so there may be an opportunity to partially fund a staff position (current or new) with the funds; General Revenue Loss – this section provides the greatest flexibility for fund use, as it essentially allows the funds to be utilized for anything up to the calculated amount of revenue loss.’
Hadler continued, ‘The funds do not need to be expended until December 31, 2024; and infrastructure funds can be expended through 2026 so long as they are obligated by 2024. Staff will create a separate fund to track the monies obtained under ARPA, as well as a system within which to request and document expenditures out of that fund. I suggest any ARPA fund expenditures require prior council approval.’
In other city council action:
The council approved Pay Request No. 3 for the Veterans Memorial Park Improvements Project in the amount of $57,115.43 to contractor JL Theis, Inc., and an additional $8,809 to the engineering firm Bolton and Menk, Inc.
The money paid to JL Theis is for approved change orders for storm sewer, tree removal, playground drainage, ADA ramp for the playground, grading adjustments, and sign changes. The money paid to Bolton and Menk is for 32 hours of additional inspection time, 20 hours of project management time, and 10 hours for grant administration.
The council approved a motion to approve a 2021 seal coating project to Allied Blacktop for $18,341.30 which includes Budd Avenue and the trails in Rainbow Park.
The city only received two bids for the project and Allied Blacktop beat Pearson Brothers bid by over $13,000 and council member John DeLong questioned engineer Dave Martini why the discrepancy.
“Why the difference on this one, I couldn’t exactly tell you,” Martini said. “We are not concerned about Allied’s ability to be able do this work and have no concerns with their bid price. We have no reason to believe there not going stand by that and no reason to believe they aren’t a good contractor to get it done for us. In this case, I would say we can be thankful for the nice quotes and get the work done.”
The council approved the 2022 operating budget for the Pioneer-Sarah Creek Watershed Commission which remains flat from 2020 at $131,800. The annual contribution by each voting Member is based on its share of the taxable market value of all real property within the watershed.
“The members of that committee have been and continue to be exceptional stewards of the six member cities money,” council member John Fay said. “The watershed does tremendous work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.