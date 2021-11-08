Are you a fan of musicals and of ABBA?
If so, get your tickets now for the Orono High School fall musical production of “Mamma Mia!”
The Orono High School Theatre Club will have live showings of the popular musical over the next two weekends at the Orono High School Fenholt Auditorium. The shows run from Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m., plus a matinée on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults, and are available online at oronohs.booktix.com.
“Audience members can expect to see a large cast performing some of their favorite ABBA hits and sharing the sweet, funny, and uplifting story of Donna Sheridan,” director Kelsie Balon said. “Donna is a middle-aged single mother who runs a ramshackle hotel on a Greek island while raising her 20-year-old daughter, Sophie. The story centers around Sophie’s quest to find out who her father is before her wedding. The show has lots of humorous and touching moments, along with plenty of fun choreography and a beautiful set designed by two of our students, Gracie Stromberg and Amelia Shafer.”
The large cast is led by senior Lilly Reiner who plays Donna Sheridan, sophomore Mara Newcomer playing Sophie Sheridan, junior Elie Engel in the part of Tanya, senior Claire Hyrkas in the role of Rosie, senior Jakob Waller as Sam Carmichael, senior Louis Kraimer as Bill Austin and senior Andrew VanOverbeke as Harry Bright.
“One challenge of rehearsals has been timing,” Balon said. “With a large cast and a choreography-centric show like this, having lots of rehearsal time is imperative. Our high school students are very involved with a variety of extracurriculars, so coordinating full-cast rehearsals can be tough. The kids have done a great job spending extra time outside of rehearsals to review their choreography and run their lines in order to be ready for the show. The best part of the show is seeing everything come together during our dress rehearsals. That’s when the kids really start to take ownership and make the show their own- it’s a very cool thing to see.”
Auditions were in early September at the start of the school year with rehearsals starting on Sept. 13 and continuing until the live shows next weekend.
“Students have been eager for an opportunity to come together and celebrate theater,” Balon said. “‘Mamma Mia!’ is the perfect show to embrace joy, community, and a love of theater in a fun and upbeat way. It has a large cast with a very involved ensemble, tons of familiar songs for both the cast and audience, and a feel-good vibe that our students are drawn to. The song choices also present a good challenge for some of our more seasoned actors, and the large ensemble provides opportunities for new students to get involved with the department.”
Balon did what parents to know that some language and content could be considered PG and may not be appropriate for very young audience members and that she encourages parents to use their personal discretion.
