Do you have an urge to jump into Lake Minnetonka in the middle of the winter?
If so, the 2022 Polar Plunge is returning to Surfside Beach in Mound for the fourth year in a row on Saturday, Jan. 29. The plunge into the chilly Lake Minnetonka water will begin at noon with all proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics of Minnesota.
The Lake Minnetonka – Mound Plunge has raised over $257,000 in its three-year history; and in 2021, 260 Plungers raised $96,253.
The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics of Minnesota. All funds raised by Plungers help Special Olympics of Minnesota provide year-round training and services to thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.
The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes across the state.
The event is open to the public and anyone can register online at plungemn.org/events/mound. There is a $75 fundraising minimum to take the plunge, but everyone receives their own fundraising page when they register, which makes it easy to send out to friends and family. The website also has some great resources on how to raise as much money as you can.
Plunge timeslots open approximately three days before the in-person plunge date. Any teams/individual participants not signed up by noon on the Friday before the plunge will be automatically assigned a timeslot.
When you arrive at the Plunge, organizers ask that you, make your first stop the welcome area. This is where you will check-in and pick up your incentives.
After that, make your way to the changing tent 15-30 minutes before your plunge time. Then plunge! After you plunge, head back to the changing tent and get into some dry clothes, then share your accomplishments with your donors and friends on social media.
Fundraising pages will be open through the end of the plunge season to receive more donations.
