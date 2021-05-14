U.S News and World Report released its 2021 Top High School rankings for the nation and for each state and Orono High School ranked No. 5 in Minnesota and is the No. 1 ranked traditional high school in the state
Orono ranks No. 358 in the nation (up from #410 in 2020) out of nearly 24,000 high schools reviewed. OHS is also recognized as a 2021 Best STEM High School, an honor granted to only 250 high schools nationwide. The ranking methodology draws from data for the 2018-2019 school year, using both state and federal datasets.
“This is an incredible ranking for Orono High School and well deserved,” Dr. Karen Orcutt, Orono Schools Superintendent said, “Although focused on high school, we believe the ranking reflects all education in Orono Schools and is a culminating achievement. Further recognition as one of only 250 schools in the nation that received a top high school STEM ranking is thrilling to us.”
“We are incredibly proud of our students and the quality of teaching they receive from highly skilled educators in Orono. We have worked very hard over many years to become a school district known for excellence. And when we talk about excellence in Orono Schools, we mean it. Even after our best performance, we focus on continuous improvement. To consistently score this high in national rankings is further evidence to our community that they enjoy—and can take pride in—one of the best schools in Minnesota and the nation.”
The rankings also gave Orono some additional recognition:
• College Readiness Index Rank: No. 2 in Minnesota (The proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam.)
• College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank: No. 1 in Minnesota (The proportion of 12th-graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas.)
U.S. News’ ranking methodology focuses on student achievement—from taking and passing one or more Advanced Placement (AP) exams to exceeding expectations in state-level reading and math assessments.
U.S. News ranked approximately 17,860 public high schools, out of a review of nearly 24,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. U.S. News coordinated with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, to rank the 2021 Best High Schools.
