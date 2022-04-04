The Luther College Concert Band, one of the Midwest’s touring collegiate wind ensembles, will present a concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake on at Friday, April 8, 7 p.m.
The performance is part of the group’s first regional tour since 2019 and includes pieces by Cait Nishimura, Erika Svanoe and Karel Husa. Opening for the ensemble will be the Orono High School Wind Ensemble conducted by Tim Arnold, a 2004 Luther College alumnus and Sperati Award winner.
The event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
Among the performers will be Long Lake’s Katie Dore, Long Lake.
The Luther College Concert Band was formed in 1878, laying the foundation for what would become the college’s long-standing tradition of musical excellence. Directed by Cory Near, Concert Band is one of the oldest touring groups in the nation and ranks among the country’s outstanding undergraduate college bands.
Concert Band has risen to its current position of prestige through the influential directorships of Carlo Sperati, 1905-1943; Weston Noble, 1948-1973; Frederick Nyline, 1973-2011; and Joan deAlbuquerque, 2011-2020.
Throughout its long history, Concert Band has enjoyed performance opportunities in the United States, Western Europe and Japan. The ensemble tours annually, including an international tour every four years. In 2013, the band toured Iceland and Norway, 100 years after its first Norwegian tour. In 2017, the ensemble traveled to Spain. The next international tour for Concert Band will occur in 2025.
Luther is home to one of the largest undergraduate music programs in the nation, with five choirs, three orchestras, two bands and two jazz bands. One-third of all Luther students participate in music, including large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. Nearly 175 music majors study music theory, ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance. Learn more at luther.edu/music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.