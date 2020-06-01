BY KAYLA CULVER
Construction at the intersection of Shoreline Drive (County Road 15) and Shadywood Road (County Road 19) began on Tuesday, May 26. Construction is expected to last three months.
The intersection improvement project includes removing existing pavement, replacing underground utility lines, rebuilding deteriorating curbs and gutters, replacing pavement substructure and repaving and constructing new sidewalk and curb ramps, according to Hennepin County. The project’s goal is to improve traffic safety and traffic flow.
For those traveling through the area, there is access to local open businesses; the intersection is still open as well as the sidewalks on one side. Restrictions during the first stage include no left turn from westbound Shoreline Drive to southbound Shadywood Road and no right turn from northbound Shadywood Road to eastbound Shoreline Drive. There are six stages within the project.
County Road 15 in Minnetrista is also scheduled to begin road and drainage improvements in order to improve the longevity of the road. According to the county, that project will also reduce drainage issues for nearby properties. The road will be closed during the project. Detours will be along county Road 110, Watertown Road and Carver County Road 127.
Beginning June 1 is the rehabilitation of the Shadywood Road Bridge, also referred to as the Narrows Bridge, over Narrows Channel. The bridge will be closed for up to three months while construction is taking place due to the site constraints and structural design, according to the county.
The Narrows Channel underneath will also close, but only for two five-day closures. During the closure, the detours available are along Highway 7, Westedge Boulevard (County Road 44), County Road 110 and County Road 15.
Additional project details are included on the Hennepin County website.
