On April 25, the Long Lake city council announced that it had hired an outside legal counsel to represent it in the fire department dispute with the city of Orono.
Larkin Hoffman attorney Christopher H. Yetka sent a letter dated April 25, 2023, to the city of Orono stating “I have been retained by the City of Long Lake to pursue all remedies stemming from Orono’s breach of the October 15, 2002 Agreement and Contract for Fire Protection, as amended. The City of Orono’s recent actions are a clear breach of the Fire Service Agreement, an anticipatory repudiation of the Agreement, and a violation of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing that is contained in every contract. To date, Orono’s actions have caused the City of Long Lake damages, and if they continue, could affect the quality of fire services provided by Long Lake. If Orono does not immediately refrain from interference with Long Lake’s duties in furnishing all firefighting services to Orono, Long Lake, Medina and Minnetonka Beach, Long Lake will be forced to bring an immediate action, and seek any and all monetary and equitable relief, including injunctive relief if appropriate.”
At its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, the Long Lake city council gave the reasoning behind why they hired Larkin Hoffman to represent them and why they sent that letter.
“We hired an outside law firm to review and, along with assistance from our city attorney, and ultimately on the legal advise we received we decided to send that letter,” Mayor Charlie Miner said. “But not after quite a bit of discussion, a debate of several weeks. In my book at least, we were given no choice by the city of Orono to send that letter. We were doing our due diligence as good stewards of that contract and good stewards of the fire protection services our city agreed to provide to not only Orono, but to Medina; and we also have a separate contract to provide fire service to Minnetonka Beach. That’s simply all we are trying to do is to provide safe, good quality fire services to the communities served by the Long Lake Fire Department. That is the basis for that letter to be sent. We didn’t take this issue lightly. We had a lot of discussions about it with our attorneys and ultimately we decided that we had no other choice than to do that.”
Miner said he was hesitant to take the step until Orono tried to get the fire relief association moved to Orono in February.
“What changed my mind was the action the city of Orono took in February regarding the relief association and comments that were made during their council meeting in February about transitioning firefighters from the Long Lake Fire Department to the Orono Fire Department in 2024, when in fact the contract we have with them goes to the end of 2025,” Miner said. “How are we to do our duty to provide fire services to our communities if our firefighters are being transitioned to a different fire department with just under three years left in the contract. That was a big turning point for me personally.”
The four other council members agreed with Miner.
“The notice of breach is to ensure public safety because if our firefighters leave we have a problem,” Council member Gina Joyce said. “That is our obligation to uphold that contract and provide that public safety to all of those communities. We deliberated a lot on that letter but I think ultimately we had the communities and safety at the forefront to make that decision to send that letter. We are trying to ensure public safety is upheld”
Council member Deirdre Kvale added, “I was in favor of the letter because it put Orono on notice. It let them know the activities outlined in the letter were interfering with our obligation to provide services under the contract. If those activities continued it would undermine our obligation to fulfill the contract.“
In other fire department news, the council said they are looking into holding another open house in the coming weeks to keep the public informed of the status of the fire department. Council tasked city staff with finding a suitable location and date to host an open house.
The council also approved the purchase of a new command vehicle for the fire chief - a 2023 Chevy Tahoe for $52,992
