On April 25, the Long Lake city council announced that it had hired an outside legal counsel to represent it in the fire department dispute with the city of Orono.

Larkin Hoffman attorney Christopher H. Yetka sent a letter dated April 25, 2023, to the city of Orono stating “I have been retained by the City of Long Lake to pursue all remedies stemming from Orono’s breach of the October 15, 2002 Agreement and Contract for Fire Protection, as amended. The City of Orono’s recent actions are a clear breach of the Fire Service Agreement, an anticipatory repudiation of the Agreement, and a violation of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing that is contained in every contract. To date, Orono’s actions have caused the City of Long Lake damages, and if they continue, could affect the quality of fire services provided by Long Lake. If Orono does not immediately refrain from interference with Long Lake’s duties in furnishing all firefighting services to Orono, Long Lake, Medina and Minnetonka Beach, Long Lake will be forced to bring an immediate action, and seek any and all monetary and equitable relief, including injunctive relief if appropriate.”

Load comments