There maybe some clarity in what will happen to the Long Lake Fire Department - and then again, maybe not.
The cities of Long Lake and Orono have been at odds over fire services in the two cities ever since Orono notified Long Lake that they would in 2025 be terminating the contract that has Long Lake Fire Department provide fire services to the city of Orono.
Orono notified Long Lake in 2021 that they were terminating the fire services contract between the two cities and wanted to either take control of the Long Lake Fire Department itself or start its own Orono Fire Department.
On May 17, the Long Lake City Council sent a letter to Orono asking how much they willing to pay for Fire Station No. 1, which the two cities each own 50 percent stake in, and other financial and logistical questions the city needed answers to to decide if Long Lake was willing to sell the LLFD it has operated since 1915.
Orono responded a week later with answers to those questions and a deadline of Aug. 1, for the two cities to come to an agreement to transfer the LLFD to Orono or Orono would begin the process of creating the Orono Fire Department.
On Friday, June 10, Long Lake responded by sending a letter back to Orono basically telling Orono that the city was not interested in selling the LLFD.
“In light of those responses and many other factors, we have determined the City of Long Lake is not interested in transferring the ownership of the Long Lake Fire Department (LLFD) nor selling Station 1,” the letter signed by Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner and the four Long Lake city council members states. “The City of Long Lake believes it to be in the best interest of our residents for us to continue operation and management of the LLFD.”
From there Long Lake told Orono that it intends to buy Orono’s 50 percent share of Fire Station 1, located at 340 Willow Drive North in Orono.
“Per the valuation determined by the City of Orono, as noted in Item 3 of Appendix A in Mayor Walsh’s letter referenced above and based upon the appraisal dated December 10, 2021, we hereby offer to purchase Orono’s one-half interest in Station 1 and the real property on which it sits for $850,000, subject to the cities reaching mutual agreement on terms of a purchase agreement,” the letter stated.
Long Lake followed by proposing a closing date for the sale of Friday, July 29, to meet the Orono’s Aug. 1 deadline.
That offer didn’t go over well with Orono when it was discussed at its city council meeting on Monday, June 13.
“Them buying Long Lake Station 1 in the city of Orono, I will never vote for that and I will get that out there right now. I would not be OK with that,” Orono council member Richard Crosby II said.
Orono council member Matt Johnson said the letter isn’t helpful to the discussion of fire services in the area.
“We can’t just willy-nilly sell a building without understanding the rest of the pieces. Any proposal that includes one component of all these components, is not helpful,” Johnson said. “Its fodder. It’s a meaningless letter in the sense that there isn’t a plan there, its just ‘here, fine we will buy the building.’”
Johnson and fellow council member Victoria Seals urged both sides to take a deep breath and come back to the negotiation table so they can negotiate a deal that is good for both cities and residents.
“We owe it to ourselves and the residents just to chill out for a second and take a moment and have a sit down with them,” Seals said. “I feel like we are shooting things across the bow, and not the best communications to be honest. Both cities can do better. We both think we are right and both are trying to come from a good place. I do feel like there is some middle ground that we just haven’t found yet. We have an opportunity to do better. I think we need to pause for a second and figure this out.”
Long Lake concluded its letter by asking for all necessary information for the sale of the Fire Station No. 1.
“We are disappointed that Orono has decided to abandon our successful collaborative fire services model in favor of one that gives Orono complete control and we stand behind our position expressed in our letter dated May 17, 2022. We look forward to an orderly transition in the coming years. Please provide available times for us to meet with you and discuss preparation and details of a purchase agreement and any other necessary documents to facilitate the transfer of Orono’s interest in Station 1.”
