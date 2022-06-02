Earlier this spring, a no-wake restriction was put into effect on Long Lake.
Since that time, the restriction has been lifted as city of Long Lake discovered that their no-wake restrictions were no longer enforceable.
According to city staff, Long Lake and Orono city councils adopted slow-no wake restrictions in their respective city codes covering Long Lake in 2014. Those restrictions stated that no person shall operate a watercraft at greater than slow-no wake speeds whenever the water level of the lake exceeds 945.0 feet and remained at that level for at least three consecutive days.
In 2017, the city of Long Lake adopted a new code regarding hours of operation of personal watercraft (jet skis) on the lake.
Long Lake communicated those changes to Orono and Orono implemented a similar policy. When Orono implemented those changes, the city inadvertently deleted the Long Lake specific slow-no wake ordinance language from their code, rendering Long Lake’s slow-no wake ordinance as unenforceable for the time being.
That was situation was discovered on Monday, May 9, and Long Lake has been in contact with Orono to call discuss to the situation.
With that discovery, city staff asked council on direction on the slow-no wake restrictions on the lake and of any changes the council would like to make to it.
At around the same time this discussion was happening, council member Jahn Dyvik sent an email to city staff and Mayor Charlie Miner asking for a discussion to raise the slow-no wake restrictions water level from the current height of 945 feet.
At the Long Lake city council meeting on Tuesday, May 17, the council discussed the restrictions and whether 945 feet was the proper level, or if it should be raised.
“I just feel like its time to revisit if we should have a no wake trigger that sometimes hits multiple times a year,” Dyvik said. “It’s supposed to be to protect against the most extreme cases that might come every few years at the most, and more likely every 5-10 years.”
According to Dyvik, the city consulted with the Minnesota DNR in 2014. The agency recommended the slow-no wake restrictions be triggered when the water level reaches anywhere between 945 feet to 945.5 feet.
At that time, the council choose the more restrictive level of 945 feet.
Since that time, the slow-no wake restrictions have triggered multiple times because the water level has gone over 945 feet.
“We were given this range and they choose the bottom of this range and it seems like we trigger that pretty often,” Dyvik said. “Even the middle of that range would be something that’s more in line with what this lake should have. I feel like we are often in no-wake when we don’t really need to be.”
Dyvik said that when the slow-no wake restrictions were triggered earlier this spring, Long Lake was the only lake in Hennepin County with the slow-no wake restrictions.
“I think we should choose something that’s more realistic so that we are not the only lake in Hennepin County that’s in no-wake, sometimes several times a year,” Dyvik said. “My opinion is just from living on the lake the last 10 years and observing how it goes. There have been those instances where a no-wake was justified, but I think there has been more where it wasn’t because we were just a couple inches over that 945.”
After discussion the council agreed to direct city staff to do the necessary work to start the process of amending the ordinance to raise the water level restrictions from 945 feet to 945.25 feet.
With that direction, city clerk Jeanette Moeller told the council that staff would prepare an amending ordinance and that a public hearing would be required before the council can act on the proposed change to the amendment.
If the council does adapt the change to the amendment, the city would notify Orono of the changes with the hope they would adopt the same changes so the slow-no wake restrictions can be enforced by the Hennepin County Water Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.