Orono has voted to assume control of the Navarre station house by July 2024 to house its newly created fire department. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)

Prior to Orono voting on June 12 to assume control of Fire Station 2 by July 2024, the city of Long Lake said they would take Orono to court to prevent that from happening.

Orono voted to assume control of Fire Station 2 and Long Lake responded by filing a lawsuit against Orono in Hennepin County District Court.

  
