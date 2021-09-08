A sewer rehabilitation project is coming to Long Lake.
The Long Lake City Council approved a resolution at its latest council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to order the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project within the Watertown Road sewer district.
The estimated cost of the project is $364,690 and it includes a 10 percent contingency and a 13 percent indirect costs.
The funding for the project will come from three different sources - a Met Council grant, funds from the American Rescue Plan and from the city.
The city will receive at least $57,273 from a 2020 Met Council Municipal I/I Grant. Its possible that grant go up to $82,000 if additional funds become available.
Long Lake is expected to get $192,164 from the federal government from the American Rescue Plan, which can be used for sanitary sewer infrastructure improvements.
The city would be on the hook for $113,253 for the project would be paid out of the city’s sewer fund.
“We will make payments out of the 602 fund which is the sewer fund, since this is a sewer lining project so it can be tracked,” City Administrator Scott Weske told the council.
Council member Deidre Kvale asked if the city could construct the bids to make payments when the city gets the funds from the Met Council and the ARF.
“Is it possible to negotiate the terms of the bids in terms of payment timing,” she asked. “So we could pay based on timing, I don’t know if construction companies will do that, but if we say we will award to you if you wait to get paid until we get paid by the American Rescue Fund, I don’t know if that is something that can be negotiated?”
Alex Mollenkamp of WSB Engineering replied, “Generally, no. They usually want to be paid monthly. That’s typical, so the city would pay monthly. These contractors are filled up with work, so they would pencil us in and we would be thankful.”
According to the staff reports in the council’s agenda packet, the scope of the project was determined by public works observations of run times at the Watertown Road Lift Station and the sanitary sewer pipe televising that was completed in the summer of 2020.
The city has 63,360 total linear feet of gravity sewer pipe and this project calls for the work on about 6,700 total linear feet of pipe with cured-in placed epoxy resin pipe liner, while also performing point repairs via excavation to segments of the sewer that cannot be lined.
The council also approved $41,681 to use WSB Engineering for construction services which would include construction administration, observation of work done by the contractor, preparation of payment vouchers, documentation and reporting on construction progress and executing project close out.
The timeline for the project is approve plans and specifications by Sept. 14, open bidding and award contract in late fall 2021 or early winter 2022, begin construction late fall 2021 or early winter 2022 and finish the project by July 2022.
In other council action, the council approved a new electronic sign at the Long Lake McDonald’s at 2410 Industrial Blvd.
