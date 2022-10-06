The Long Lake city council has set the preliminary tax levy for 2023.
The council approved the preliminary levy at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with a proposed increase of 10.081 percent for a total proposed tax levy of $1,406,740.27.
By state law, cities are required to adopt a preliminary property tax levy by Sept. 30. Once adopted, the preliminary levy may be reduced, but it cannot be increased. The council will hold its Truth in Taxation meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. with public comments welcome. The final Long Lake 2023 tax levy and budget will be approved by the council later in December.
For years, the Long Lake City Council had a stated goal of keeping the tax rate level and for that to happen, this year they would have had to approve a preliminary levy of $1,519,688.27 - which was an overall levy increase of 18.92 percent - to keep the tax rate level at 36.245 percent.
But because of increases in property valuations, the council found that they could approve the preliminary levy at a 10.081 percent increase that would reduce the city’s tax rate to 33.551 percent.
In considering the preliminary tax levy, Long Lake staff told the council they included a three percent cost of living adjustment for city employees, but that may go higher considering inflation.
The council was also told that the annual police contract is increasing by $13,376 and that health insurance is projected to increase by $18,000 in 2023. The city will be switching health insurance providers in 2023 because their current provider Preferred One is no longer servicing small group employers.
In other council news, Long Lake Waters Association president Jan Davison gave the council an update on the association’s carp removal progress for Long Lake.
Davison told the council that they have removed over 1,000 carp from the lake this summer and are hoping for more with one more net pull scheduled this fall.
“Long Lake Waters is very pleased with the progress we’ve made this summer,” Davison said. “The big take away from our work this summer is that we have learned with a great deal of certainty that the carp population in Long Lake is stable, meaning they are all adults and there is no recruitment of young. Carp live a long time, but this is very good news for the lake.”
The average size of the carp pulled from lake is over 22 inches long and 10 pounds. The LLWA estimates about 3,000 carp are left in the lake and they need to pull around 400 more to reach their management level goal.
“We are hoping for one more good haul before the season ends and fish start to hibernate more for the winter,” Davison said.
Davison and the LLWA is looking to the future and hoping they can continue to manage the carp population in Long Lake.
“We will never go to zero,” Davison said. “We would like to wait until the final catch to see where we are. If we are short of our management goal than it is probably worth our while to next spring to try again to fish in the creek, if the water level is high enough. Year after year we will want to continue to monitor to see what the carp situation is in the lake so that we can make sure we are still managing them. Its been a group effort and its really paid off. That’s a pretty remarkable success story I think for the city of Long Lake, city of Medina and the Long Lake Waters”.
