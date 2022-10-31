Do you want to learn more about what is currently going on with the Long Lake Fire Department or do you want to express your thoughts on the situation?
If so, the Long Lake City Council is giving you that opportunity as the council approved a resolution to host an open house focused on the future of fire services in the area at its last council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
That open house will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 177 Glendale Dr., in Long Lake.
At the open house, the Long Lake mayor and city council will provide information on the history of the fire department, the current situation with the fire department and the options before the council for the future of fire services in Long Lake.
“We will try to get as much information into the slide presentation as we can and then get community feedback,” council member Jahn Dyvik said. “We want to make sure people are aware and that they care.”
The open house is open to all residents serviced by the Long Lake Fire Department - including those living in Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach and Medina.
“We want to look at the different options and different scenarios, what the cost of those options will be and then get community feedback on how people feel about the different options and the cost impact,” Dyvik said.
The Long Lake Fire Department is 107-years old and the two cities. Long Lake and Orono, have had a fire services agreement for over 20 years. That was upended when Orono notified Long Lake in April 2021 that it would not renew the agreement when it expires in December 2025.
After months of not talking face-to-face the two cities decided to try to negotiate with representatives from each city -Mayor Charlie Miner and council member Jahn Dyvik from Long Lake and council members Matt Johnson and Victoria Seals from Orono.
The negotiation teams met weekly throughout the summer and appeared to make some headway when both teams presented a loose framework (with a lot of details to be figured out yet) to their respective city councils in August.
That headway vanished when Orono decided to present a final offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department at its council meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
Orono said they needed to have a decision made soon because if they couldn’t purchase the LLFD then they wanted to start their own department and needed to start doing that soon to be ready to provide fire service to its residents in January 2026 when the agreement with Long Lake expires.
The City of Orono offered to pay a lump sum of $1,588,440 to Long Lake for facilities and equipment of the LLFD, including the 50 percent interest in Fire Station 1 on Willow Drive. The offer also includes Long Lake’s interest in the existing capital equipment vehicles, and Long Lake’s interest in the other miscellaneous capital equipment, such as but not limited to turnout gear, SCBA, radios, and extraction tools.
Besides paying the Long Lake the lump sum, Orono offered to provide Long Lake with fire service for a 10-year period for and annual fee of $70,000. Orono also put a deadline on the offer of Oct. 15, 2022.
Long Lake responded with a letter to Orono stating they needed more time to decide on whether to agree to the purchase of the LLFD or to reject Orono’s offer.
The letter, signed by Mayor Charlie Miner on behalf of the Long Lake City Council, stated, “Orono will undoubtedly understand that, in light of the substantial pivot in direction and the magnitude of the decisions involved, Orono’s proposed deadline for resolution by October 15, 2022 is not reasonable or achievable, In addition to our due diligence review, Long Lake has committed to collecting community input before making an informed decision about such an offer that will affect the City’s residents now and into the future. Long Lake is presently organizing an event to be held in November, when this updated input and community response will be gathered.”
The letter continued, “Long Lake will continue its thorough analysis of all options and intends to carefully consider the community input that has and will be gathered. We will provide a response to Orono upon completion of this process.”
