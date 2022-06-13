If so, Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake would like to invite you to their place for a block party called Summer Nights.
Starting Wednesday, June 15, Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting weekly block parties in its parking lot just off of County Road 6.
“As we emerge from the pandemic where so much of our lives went digital obviously there was less connection,” Jeri Miller of Trinity Lutheran Church said. “We need connection, we need rituals that give us something to look forward to and a sense of purpose. The people of Trinity love this community and offer these times together to re-connect or meet each other for the first time to indeed be stronger together.”
The first block party on Wednesday will feature the Smokin’ Bonez food truck, music, games and a chance to meet old friends and make new friends. There will be an outdoor worship at 6 p.m.
That will be followed by weekly block parties with a Talent Show on June 22. June 29’s party is called ‘Off to the Races’ which will feature cool cars, fun activities for kids and adults and free food. The other nights are Bingo Night on July 6, Animal Night on July 20, an outdoor concert on Aug. 10, Night at the Movies on Aug. 24 (one movie for kids and a later flick for teens and adults), and the block parties will wrap up on Aug. 13 with a State Fair themed party.
“We held one similar event last year which was a hit,” Miller said. “We called it State Fair night, holding it right before the Minnesota State Fair. Lots of families, a food truck and games.”
Lowe said everybody and anybody is welcome to attend the block parties, but they ask that you bring a lawn chair, an appetite and a desire to connect with our community.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 2060 County Road 6, Long Lake, 55356.
