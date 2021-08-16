Buckhorn Days co-chair Marty Schneider wasn’t sure they were going to be able to get everything done in time to get the annual Long Lake festival to happen in 2021.
After having to cancel the 2020 Buckhorn Days and not sure if they would be able to have a 2021 festival, Buckhorn Days is ready to go on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake.
“We were unsure going into the planning process if we could move forward,” Schneider said. “Typically, we start planning in March or April. We didn’t really start until June to proceed with this year’s Buckhorn Days.”
Buckhorn Days will feature a car show, family activities, food and drinks, local vendors, live music and a water ski show. The festivities will run from 2 to 10 p.m. at Nelson Lakeside Park at 1860 Symes St., in Long Lake.
“It’s really focused on family, activities and having a good time,” Schneider said. “I am exceptionally thrilled to be able to get this done.”
Schneider and all the other volunteers for Buckhorn Days were determined to do something this year after having to cancel last year and hoping to continue the tradition.
“I felt very strongly that if we didn’t do something this year it would be difficult to get the momentum back to do it in the future years,” Schneider said.
To be able to pull this off in such a short amount of time took a lot of work from various groups and organizations, Schneider said. Groups that contributed to all of the planning and logistics include the Long Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, City of Long Lake and many other individuals and organizations.
“I’m really thrilled that everyone at the last moment was willing to step up and pull this off,” Schneider said. “Its been a grassroots effort from everybody. Everybody did what was needed to get this done.”
In fact, they just submitted all the applications for all the necessary permits last week and the city quickly approved them.
“We’ve had very good support from the community and help to be able to pull this off,” Schneider said.
The festivities begin with the beer tent and food trucks opening at 2 p.m. Not long after that the Kids Zone and face painting opens.
The car show is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. followed by dog races at 3 p.m., bean bag toss tournament at 4 p.m., Disc Golf Tournament at 5 p.m. and what Schneider calls the highlight of the day the water ski show at 6 p.m.
“We are really excited for the water ski show,” he said. “That will bring in a large group of spectators. We were really focused on different events leading up to the ski show and the live music.”
The live music begins at 3:30 p.m. and features three local acts throughout the day.
All the events for the day are same day registration so no need to register early.
Schneider said that any local businesses interested in a booth at Buckhorn Days still can get in at no cost to the business. He said just contact the Long Lake Chamber of Commerce on how to get a booth.
