For the second meeting in a row, the Industrial District Zoning Ordinance dominated the discussion at the Long Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
Many of the changes to the ordinance were decided at the last council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a few loose ends needing more research and discussion before any recommendations could be made to council.
On March 1, the council gave staff the necessary guidance to rework the Industrial District Zoning Ordinance in time for a public hearing at the planning commission on March 8. If the those changes are approved at the Planning Commission, the city council will vote to approve the Industrial District Zoning Ordinance changes at their next meeting on Tuesday, March 15.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, the council supported the following recommendations to the ordinance:
• Screening: The area of the lot designated for outdoor storage shall be screened by an opaque fence from view from any right-of-way, and any adjacent non-industrial properties. Chain link fencing with slats is not desired and is not allowed to meet this requirement.
• Corner Lot: Outdoor storage is permitted in the side yard subject to appropriate screening.
• Use: All outdoor storage must be associated with the principal use of the property.
• Parking: Parking must be within a striped space in the property’s designated parking lot, or within the allowable outdoor storage area. Vehicles must be associated with the principal use of the property.
• Paving: All areas of the lot used for parking must be paved (storage is exempt). Storage may be surfaced with gravel, asphalt or concrete. If there is gravel, a paved access drive of at least sixty (60) feet beginning at the front property line is required.
Also at the Feb. 15 meeting, the council asked for more research and discussion on the following items:
• The location of outside storage: using the established building line or front yard setback, whichever was less for outdoor storage.
• The total area of outside storage: what is the appropriate percentage of the site for outdoor storage.
• Chain link fencing: clarification was needed if the ordinance will not allow chain link fencing with slats on all sides regardless of whether it is along right-of-way or any non-industrial property or if chain link fencing is acceptable on the sides, when adjacent to other industrial uses.
After city staff conducted additional research council recommended the following at its March 1 meeting: Keeping language for using the established building line or front yard setback, whichever was less, as the setback for outdoor storage; ensuring 50 percent maximum of the lot is available for outside storage, an increase from 25 percent in the current code; and adding language clarifying the prohibition of chain link fencing only applies to sides along right-of-way or non-industrial properties.
City clerk Jeanette Moeller clarified that the council also determined that exterior storage should be associated with the principal use of the properties and that the proposed changes only apply to the I-1 and I-2 Industrial zoned properties only. The properties along Wayzata Boulevard are not zoned industrial, they are all various business zoning classifications, and the proposed changes do not apply to any other districts than I-1 and I-2. In other words, these changes don’t impact the downtown area or the main street of town, but will impact the industrial park area only.
