The Three Rivers Park District proposed Diamond Regional Trail won’t be going through Long Lake.
That’s as of the Long Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when the council rejected the proposal from Three Rivers Park District and approved a motion to ‘Not support the regional trail through Long Lake at this time.’
The motion passed 4-0 with council member Deirdre Kvale abstaining from the vote.
The Diamond Lake Regional Trail is a new north-south regional trail through the western portion of Hennepin County. The regional trail would travel 20 miles near the communities of Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata, and connect natural areas, parks and trails. The 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use trail will allow biking, hiking, dog walking, running, and in-line skating.
Three Rivers Park District presented the council with six different routes through Long Lake and none of them were satisfactory to the council.
All six proposals had the trail running east-west down Wayzata Boulevard before turning north-south on Mill Street and back to east-west on Symes Street and back to north-south on Lake Street before returning to Wayzata Boulevard.
Some of the reasons for the council’s rejection of the trail was the loss of parking downtown and how it would impact the local businesses but the biggest concern was safety and in particular pedestrian safety.
“Initially, I was very receptive to it,” Mayor Charlie Minor said. “I thought it would be great to bring more bikers to our downtown businesses and help with that. I just think the drawbacks are too high when it comes to the walk ability and pedestrian safety and everything. I just see too many drawbacks at this time.”
Council member John Dyvik echoed those sentiments, “I find myself becoming more strongly opposed to it. The resident feedback I’ve received is part of my reasoning but I am also thinking of mine and others desire to have a walkable downtown. I’m supportive of biking but my primary concern is for pedestrian safety and I think what we are trying to achieve is that and I don’t think this helps that.”
In other council news, the Long Lake Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association read a letter to the council about their concerns regarding the future of the fire department due to the city of Orono deciding to pull out of an agreement to Long Lake to provide fire service to Orono.
Fire fighter Kelly Shaughnessy read the letter to the council, asking the two cities to quickly resolve their issues so the department can continue to serve the communities. Shaughnessy and the association also read the same letter to the Orono City Council at its meeting on Aug. 23.
“That’s what we are frustrated with is that we feel like what we are hearing from both councils is that it’s the other person’s problem and nothing’s happening amongst the two of you and therefore we feel like we are left out in the lurch,” Shaughnessy said.
Mayor Minor replied with an update on things stating that he and fire chief James Van Eyll have been having monthly meetings with the city of Medina, a future fire fighter services planning group and the state fire marshal’s office about the future of fire departments in the area.
Minor said that next month’s meeting will be with other area cities to have a discussion about who is interested in partnerships and who is not in the surrounding cities.
He said the cities of Medina, Maple Plain, Corcoran, Lorette, and Independence amongst others will be represented at the meeting.
“At some point we have to make a decision and move on from that,” Minor said. “We are all cognitive of that. I feel for you guys, the firefighters. You are kind of stuck in the middle of these two cities trying to hash this out. It’s been the Long Lake Fire Department since 1915 and we feel it’s been running well that way. We didn’t expect this from Orono, that they wanted to take over our fire department, so now we have to deal with that. As a council we need to get more feedback from our residents before we make any big decision. We realize from your guys perspective that you want it sooner rather than later and I get that personally but there is a lot of moving pieces.”
