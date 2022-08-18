If you are looking to buy some edible THC gummies in Long Lake, you will have to wait.
That’s because the Long Lake City Council put a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC-laced gummies and beverages at its city council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The moratorium is in response to a new state law that went into effect on July 1 which allows for individuals 21 years and older to purchase certain edibles and beverages containing small amounts of THC, the active chemical in marijuana. The new law allows for edibles and beverages to be sold and purchased that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving and 50 milligrams per package, and no more than 0.3% THC by weight. Those products must be clearly labeled and only sold to individuals 21years of age and older.
City staff asked for the moratorium so that they could study the new law and figure out what - if any - regulations that the city council may want to enact.
“For Long Lake and a number of cities, this came up very quickly and by surprise and they didn’t have time to review their own local controls - not just from potentially licensing authority but also a planning and zoning authority,” city clerk Jeannette Moeller told the council. “We would like to buy ourselves a little more time to study this matter further, and study what our own regulatory controls on the books are and study what other cities are doing.”
Some of the regulations that cities can consider when it comes to the sale of THC gummies and beverages include where they may be sold or manufactured or distributed; distance of retailers from other establishments (schools, parks, residential, etc.) and between other retailers; limiting the number of establishments permitted within the city; regulating the age of anyone selling products; regulating he location of products within retail establishments; addressing pop-up sales, transient merchants, and vending machines; addressing delivery services and online sales; regulating hours of permitted operations; and requiring background checks.
In the council packet for the meeting, Moeller wrote that if a city chooses not to adopt additional regulations, the sale of these new products would be governed by the city’s existing zoning and other regulations. In Long Lake, “under current zoning / City Code and in the absence of any local regulations on these products, sales would likely be permitted uses in any of the businesses In the City’s retail zoned districts (B-1, B-2, B-2A - includes the downtown area), That said, Minnesota Statutes regulating liquor stores do prohibit exclusive liquor stores from retailing edible cannabinolds (specifically THC-infused beverages) at this time,” Moeller wrote.
The council agreed with the need for the moratorium and passed the one-year moratorium by an unanimous vote.
Long Lake joins Orono and Mound in having a moratorium on the sale of the gummies. Both cities enacted one-year moratoriums at recent council meetings.
In other council action:
At its Monday, Aug. 1 meeting, the Orono City Council approved the purchase of two new command vehicles for Long Lake Fire Department for the cost of just over $137,000 with some conditions to that purchase.
Those conditions are that both vehicles be solely funded by the city of Orono and the vehicles are entirely owned by the city of Orono, with the vehicle title to be in Orono’s name and Orono will loan the vehicles to the LLFD. The fire trucks also are not subject to repurchase by Long Lake pursuant to the agreement dated Oct. 15, 2002, similar to the other pieces of equipment exclusively owned by Orono.
The council approved the purchase of one replacement vehicle in September 2021 but because of supply chain issues that purchase did not go through.
After some research the LLFD was able to locate two replacement vehicles in Maryland and the Orono council approved both purchases with the conditions attached to the purchase.
It was up to the Long Lake Council to approve the purchase with those conditions.
“There is definitely a need for these vehicles,” Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said. “What is the best method to purchase these vehicles? Do we go with this plan and have the City of Orono purchase them with their funds or do we follow the contract language and purchase them in accordance with our contract for an agreement for fire service we have with Orono and Medina from Oct. 2002?”
“I disagree with Orono funding it. I think we should follow the contract. We have a legally binding contract through 2025 and we have outlined how to purchase capital through the cities who are on that contract. I think we should follow that path,” council member Gina Joyce said.
After about an hour of discussion, the Long Lake City Council approved two motions in regards to the purchase of the two command vehicles for the LLFD.
The first motion that passed unanimously authorized the purchase of the Command 2 vehicle consistent with the 2022 CIP that was previously approved during the budgeting process, and under the terms of the current fire service agreement dated Oct. 15, 2002, and which remains in effect through the end of 2025.
The second motion the council approved unanimously authorized the purchase of the Command 1 vehicle as an unbudgeted and necessary item for the Long Lake Fire Department, with said unbudgeted purchase to also be subject to the terms of the fire service agreement dated October 15, 2002.
The item will now go back to the Orono city council.
