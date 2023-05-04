The Long Lake City Council has just made a big investment in its fire department.
Despite the future of the Long Lake Fire Department being in question due to the current dispute with Orono, the Long Lake City Council approved the purchase of two trucks for the department.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of a new utility/rescue truck and also used engine truck from the Excelsior Fire Department.
“Our rolling stock just keeps aging,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Gonsior on the need for the vehicles. “That doesn’t bode well for stuff we have to use everyday. We don’t need stuff that is breaking down and having issues.”
The new utility truck will cost $220,000 and will be ready in 18-24 months after the city puts in the order with the manufacturer.
“You have to order it now and you pay for it when you receive it,” Gonsior said.
That new utility/rescue truck will replace Utility Truck No. 11, which is 28 years old.
As for the engine truck - Long Lake will purchase the used truck from the Excelsior Fire Department and will receive it in January 2024.
That truck will cost $100,000 and will replace Engine 11, which is 20 years old.
“This is a 20-year truck,” Gonsior said. “Engine 11 could die any day - it’s got some major engine issues.”
The city’s fire chief and other firefighters evaluated the engine and said it was in solid shape and will fill an immediate need.
“This would get us through the next three years and beyond,” Chief Mike Heiland said.
Because Long Lake has a contract with Orono that details how capital purchases for the fire department are paid for, Long Lake will ask Orono if they want to participate in the purchase of the equipment - but if Orono declines, Long Lake will purchase them on their own.
“I’m all for replacing Utility 11. It’s been long enough, we need to do something,” council member Jahn Dyvik said. “Clearly, we are way behind the curve on capital equipment and we need to catch up, but you can’t catch up all at once. What I know today, we can afford a stop-gap used engine and I think we can afford a new utility. We can afford that without Orono’s participation.”
Council member Mike Feldman agreed.
“We have the funds and we have the needs. We have the need, we have the CIP funds sitting there idle. You guys (LLFD) think this is the best decision. This is a no-brainier,” he said.
In addition to the approval of the two vehicles, the council approved the lease of four portable radios and two mobile units through Hennepin County.
