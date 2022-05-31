Just over a year ago, the Orono City Council notified the City of Long Lake that it would be terminating the agreement between the two cities that had the Long Lake Fire Department to provide fire protection services to Orono.
That agreement will terminate in 2025, but since April 2021, the question of how and what fire protection services will look like for the two cities has been up in the air.
The Long Lake City Council looked to get some clarification from Orono on what that city wants fire department and fire services to look like in the future. Those questions were put in a letter and signed by all five Long Lake council members and Mayor Charlie Miner.
The letter was sent to the Orono City Council, and begins with Long Lake stating that the city believe the best thing for both cities would be to maintain the Long Lake Fire Department as is, with it servicing both communities.
“As the City of Long Lake has been operating a Fire Department since 1915 that has been honorably and effectively serving our city and others, we continue to believe it is in the best interest of our cities, our residents in both cities, and most importantly, our firefighters, if we maintain the status quo and continue to manage our Fire Department” the letter stated.
The letter stated that Orono’s desire to take over the department has created tension between the two cities, uncertainty and stress among the firefighters. It also asked for information on how Long Lake has failed to properly manage the fire department.
“Orono has not provided Long Lake with any actionable information as to how we have failed to properly manage our Fire Department to the point which requires Orono to take over management of it,” the letter stated. “We do realize you are our biggest customer and that your citizens and businesses fund the majority of the annual operating expenses, but both cities have worked together to ensure those funds are managed appropriately. Please provide us with any information you may have to the contrary.”
Long Lake also asked Orono to provide the city with information on if they are willing to purchase the LLFD and all of its assets.
“The City of Long Lake needs to receive more concrete information about Orono’s proposal to determine the best course of action for our city,” the letter continued. “Specifically, before we determine whether we want to be a buyer or seller of major fire department assets, including full ownership of Station 1, we need more information from Orono about the value and potential services being offered.”
The Orono City Council responded to the letter from Long Lake with a letter of its own that council approved of at its council meeting on Monday, May. 23.
“The majority of those answers, we have already given Long Lake many times over the last four years,” Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “Giving the answers did not take very long because they’ve had all the answers. They make it seem like they don’t have all the answers but they’ve had all the answers. We’ve been talking to them for four years. Over a year ago we had all the pricing on all the equipment and all the engines and everything all agreed to a year ago. One thing we can’t get from Long Lake is an answer. What do they want to do? They have all these numbers. I don’t think there is anything in the questions that they did not have answers on.”
