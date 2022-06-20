The Long Lake Fire Department was the major topic of discussion at the most recent Long Lake City Council meeting.
No action or votes were taken about the LLFD, but the council wanted to keep people informed on what it is going on and what the future may hold for fire services in the area.
Mayor Charlie Miner stated that the city is preparing a letter to send to the city of Orono in response to the letter that Orono sent to Long Lake on May 23. Miner didn’t know when that letter was going to be drafted or sent to Orono.
“We will respond to Orono shortly and we want to be transparent with our community and our residents on what is occurring between both cities,” Miner said.
Council member Jahn Dyvik asked to speak so he could clear up some misinformation about the ongoing dispute between Orono and Long Lake related the fire department.
Dyvik stated that he watched the Orono City Council from May 23 and the mayor and council members kept saying over and over that they pay 80 percent of the fire department’s budget and they have no control over the fire department.
“Yes they pay 80 percent of the bill because they get 80 percent of the service, but to say they have no control is false,” Dyvik said. “There is a fire advisory board that exists that has representation from Long Lake, from Orono and from Medina and meets on a regular basis. They meet with the fire chief to put together the budget, operational decisions, capital plan. Nothing is put forward that Orono is not involved in a decision on, if they choose to attend. Once the fire advisory board comes up with a plan, that then has to be passed by the whole Orono council. To say they have no control, or no say is absolutely not true. What they mean to say is they don’t have complete control, which is what they want. And that’s OK, they have every right to choose that but be honest and don’t continue to spread that false narrative. I just wanted to correct that false narrative.”
Dyvik followed up saying that since Orono notified them of their intention of leaving the fire services agreement between the two cities that Long Lake has been working with other area cities for solutions to fire services in the area.
“We’ve been meeting with Maple Plain, Medina, Corcoran, Independence, Wayzata, Loretto, Hamel, and the state fire marshal,” he said. “We’ve been meeting on a regular basis - mayors, city council members, fire representatives from other cities because it’s a national trend that costs are going up so there has to be some sort of collaboration, cooperation, sharing resources in order to keep costs down and so that’s what we’ve been doing the last couple years. The only one absent from those discussions is Orono because they want to go it alone and they have every right to do that. The other cities in this area are looking at sharing resources to keep costs down.”
Miner concluded the fire department conversation by saying, “Long Lake is currently pleased with our fire department and wants to continue to operate it.”
