Long Lake pilot John Lunseth earned two major pilot awards for his charitable work of flying people in need to places they need to be for medical treatments and procedures. (Photo courtesy Angel Flight Central)
A Long Lake pilot has earned two major awards for his work with Angel Flight Central.
The National Aeronautic Association recently named John Lunseth its “Distinguished Volunteer Pilot of the Year” and the Angel Flight Central non-profit honored Lunseth with the “Lewis Young Pilot of the Year Award.”
In awarding the “Distinguished Volunteer Pilot of the Year” honor, the NAA said “John Lunseth is an outstanding and compassionate volunteer pilot who goes above and beyond to provide free flights for people in need. Since joining Angel Flight Central in 2011, he has flown 93 missions and donated in-kind aircraft and fuel costs totaling over $61,000. In 2022 alone, John has transported passengers to their life saving medical treatments and procedures, breast milk to medically fragile babies, and chronically ill children to their specialized summer camps. John’s service and commitment to help those in need is unmatched and has had an immense impact on his community.”
Lunseth will be presented with that award next year, at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, Wis.
The National Aeronautic Association is a non-profit membership organization devoted to fostering opportunities to participate fully in aviation activities and to promoting public understanding of the importance of aviation and space flight to the United States. NAA is the caretaker of some of the most important aviation awards in the world and certifies all national aviation records set in the United States.
“Each year, hundreds, even thousands, of pilots and volunteers use their aviation skill to assist others in time of need,” said NAA President, Greg Principato. “From responding to disasters, to bringing lifesaving treatments to patients, to bringing others to receive the care they need, these pilots and organizations serve their communities well and often without notice. It is our privilege to join with the Air Care Alliance each year to recognize many of these people and organizations for what they do, and to bring awareness to how aviation can serve our communities. Congratulations to each of this year’s recipients and thank you for all you do.”
Lunseth was presented with “Lewis Young Pilot of the Year Award” from the Angel Flight Central organization at their Wine Flight Gala in Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 18, with over 500 people in attendance.
According to Angel Flight Central, Lunseth led all its pilots with 35 flights flown during this past year, which included assisting people reach medical care in seven different states. Lunseth also flew children with special needs to summer camps and delivered donated breast milk to rural Minnesota hospitals. Lunseth is in his 11th year of volunteering for AFC and has a total of 75 flights flown for the organization covering over 17,000 nautical miles through the air for people in need.
Angel Flight Central (AFC) is a volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission it is to “Serve people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes.”
AFC volunteers and supporters throughout the Midwest have made possible over 32,000 flights “free of charge” covering over 11 million nautical miles.
