Long Lake pilot.jpg

Long Lake pilot John Lunseth earned two major pilot awards for his charitable work of flying people in need to places they need to be for medical treatments and procedures. (Photo courtesy Angel Flight Central)

A Long Lake pilot has earned two major awards for his work with Angel Flight Central.

The National Aeronautic Association recently named John Lunseth its “Distinguished Volunteer Pilot of the Year” and the Angel Flight Central non-profit honored Lunseth with the “Lewis Young Pilot of the Year Award.”

