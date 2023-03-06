The city of Long Lake is opposed to any effort by Orono to move funds from the Long Lake Fire Relief Association to an as-yet-to-be-created Orono Fire Relief Association.
That was the message the Long Lake City Council sent at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the council unanimously passed a resolution declaring “opposition to any legislation contemplating the transfer of Long Lake Fire Relief Association Pension funds to the city of Orono/Orono Firefighters Relief Association without the consent of the city of Long Lake.”
Long Lake considered this resolution necessary after the Orono City Council passed a resolution of its own at its Feb. 13 meeting asking staff and members of its negotiating team to work on “special legislation written by the Minnesota Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement, sponsored by our legislators and passed through the Minnesota State Legislature to move funds from the Long Lake Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association to the newly formed Orono Firefighters Relief Association.”
“I personally feel this is a tactic used to kind of walk away from the negotiating table or take away some power from us to be able to negotiate,” Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said.
With that said, Miner informed the Long Lake City Council that he has talked with Long Lake’s state representatives in Rep. Andrew Myers and Sen. Kelly Morrison about the issue and both have no interest in this legislation and said that its not a priority for the 2023 legislation session.
“Both of them indicated to me that they felt it was more of an issue between the two cities, not something the state should get involved in at this point through legislation,” Miner said. “They both indicted it isn’t legislation they would be willing to author. So I was obviously happy to hear that. There is an executive director of that organization (Minnesota Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement) that is a state employee and they were told by one of the legislators to hold off on drafting legislation for the time being.”
Even with that news, the council unanimously passed the resolution opposing the transfer of funds.
In other city council news:
The council passed a motion that would approve the Wayzata Police Department to install an automatic license plate reader camera at the light pole at the intersection of Old Long Lake Road and Wayzata Boulevard W. Automated License Plate Readers capture computer-readable images of license plates and vehicles, allowing officers to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or wanted individuals on a crime database like the NCIC.
The Crime Prevention Coalition has approved reimbursing the City of Long Lake for the $350 installation cost and the first year’s $2,500 annual service fee. The service term is 24 months and the cost is $2,500 a year.
The council approved appointments of residents to the Planning Commission and the Park Board. The council approved the appointment of Virginia See and Steve Keating to the Planning Commission for a term through Dec. 31, 2026. See has been on the commission since Feb. 2017 while Keating has served since Feb. 2015. The council also approved a motion to approved Roger Stone as Chair and Keating as Chair Pro-Tempore of the Planning Commission.
The council also approved the appointment of residents Erika Leachman, Thomas Joyce and Tony David to the Park Board. There terms will run until Dec. 31, 2025.
