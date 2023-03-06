The city of Long Lake is opposed to any effort by Orono to move funds from the Long Lake Fire Relief Association to an as-yet-to-be-created Orono Fire Relief Association.

That was the message the Long Lake City Council sent at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the council unanimously passed a resolution declaring “opposition to any legislation contemplating the transfer of Long Lake Fire Relief Association Pension funds to the city of Orono/Orono Firefighters Relief Association without the consent of the city of Long Lake.”

