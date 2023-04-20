The city of Long Lake is getting into the street sweeping business.
Long Lake has always swept its streets, but in the past the city has contracted the job out to private businesses. Now they will be able to do it themselves after the city purchased its own street sweeper at its council meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
The council approved the purchase of a 2000 Elgin Eagle Model F mechanical street sweeper from Environmental Equipment and Services for $59,950.
Public Works director Sean Diercks told the council that they have been looking to purchase a street sweeper for some time because contracting it out has not really been the best for the city of Long Lake.
Diercks noted that by contracting it out, the sweeping was done on the contractors timetable and only twice a year. He said it usually cost around $8,000 to do the city, and that price just keeps going up.
“The contract street sweeping game has gotten a lot more complicated in the past few years than it has been,” Diercks said. “We have to stand in line to get the services done,and quite frankly its not at the best times of us, its usually at the best time for them.”
He mentioned that a lot of times the contractor would sweep streets before many of the leaves fell in the fall, which meant his department would have to go out and perform the work with a skid loader and a small bucket broom while the vendor has moved on to other cities.
“With this purchase we can sweep whenever we want,” Diercks said.
The city should have possession of the used street sweeper later this month. If Long Lake would have tried to purchase a brand new street sweeper, it would have cost the city $400,000 and they would have had to wait 18 months for delivery.
In other council action, they approved the transfer of $1.3 million from the general fund to the Permanent Revolving Fund to come in compliance with its fund balance policy.
City administrator Scott Weske told the council in accordance with the Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) and the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor recommendations, the Cities fund balance policy specifies that the City maintain an unassigned General Fund balance of 50 percent of the General Fund revenue budget. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the unassigned fund balance is around 170 percent of the General Fund revenue budget.
“This is mostly due to the large inflow of all the building permits that came through in the last year and how staff has been keeping our departments below budget,” Weske said.
