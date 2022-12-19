If you aren’t picking up your pet’s waste while out on a walk -first off what are you doing? Second, the city of Long Lake is now requiring it of pet owners.
The city of Long Lake passed an ordinance at its council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, amending city code when it comes to clean-up and disposal of pet waste. The council also approved amending the code when it comes to the storage of snow and ice removal materials along with its snow and ice removal policy.
The change comes as part of Long Lake’s municipal stormwater program that requires the city to implement measures to protect water quality. Part of that program is receiving a permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. That agency requires cities to adopt ordinance language pertaining to proper disposal of pet waste and storage of snow and ice removal materials in order to get the permit reauthorized.
The ordinance amending city code Chapter 6 (Animals) adds language that now requires owners of domestic animals to properly dispose of all feces from public property.
According to the MPCA, pet waste has been linked to many water quality problems such as depleting oxygen levels and releasing ammonia, which can be harmful to fish and other aquatic organisms. Pet waste also contains high nutrient levels that contribute to weed and algae growth. It can also create unsafe swimming and recreational environments because of elevated levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli).
As far as storage of snow and ice removal materials, the change adds language requiring proper management and storage of de-icing materials to reduce the levels of de-icing materials reaching surface and groundwater.
“Long Lake by far - and I do mean by far - uses the least amount of salt in Hennepin County by any city,” Sean Diercks, Long Lake Public Works Director said. “When it comes to MS4 compliance, we probably could write the book for salt usage.”
Diercks told the council that the city only uses about four truck loads of salt a year, and they didn’t need to buy any salt this year as they had it left over from last year.
As part of the ordinance, the city added language formally documenting its snow and ice removal policy. Some of the criteria that the city uses to decide when to start plowing city streets includes: Snow accumulation of three to four inches or more; drifting snow that causes problems for travel; ice conditions which seriously affect travel; and time of snowfall in relationship to heavy use of streets.
In other council action, the council accepted the resignation fire chief James Van Eyll, effective Thursday, Dec. 30. Van Eyll has accepted the fire chief position with the city of Orono and will start that job on Friday, Dec. 31.
In his resignation letter Van Eyll thanked the city of Long Lake for entrusting him with the job of fire chief.
“I will be forever grateful to the City of Long Lake for my past 15 years of service as the first full-time fire chief,” he said. “I was humbled and honored when appointed to this position in March of 2008 by the Long Lake City Council.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.