If you aren’t picking up your pet’s waste while out on a walk -first off what are you doing? Second, the city of Long Lake is now requiring it of pet owners.

The city of Long Lake passed an ordinance at its council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, amending city code when it comes to clean-up and disposal of pet waste. The council also approved amending the code when it comes to the storage of snow and ice removal materials along with its snow and ice removal policy.

