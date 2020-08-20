The Long Lake city council held its virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4. During the meeting, the council approved the Orchard Circle/Meadow Lane Drainage Project.
According to Mayor Charlie Miner, there are approximately four to five houses that back up to a common backyard area. In the common area, residents are experiencing drainage issues that cause an overflow of water. There currently isn’t a solution other than pumping water out of the area and then into Orchard Circle.
According to Long Lake’s Public Works director Sean Diercks, when the houses were built, the grading was changed. The natural grading was supposed to drain towards Long Lake Creek, but over the past 25 years, it disappeared and created a pond in residents’ backyards.
The project has decades of history and past council members have previously voted against having involvement in the project.
“The reason being, I believe, is the scope of the drainage has changed now compared to what it was then,” Diercks said.
Resident Chris Fernandez spoke about the issue during the meeting and stated the affected residents have been working on a solution for years.
“After being over there and speaking with Chris, [the] other residents and understanding their problem and how they need the city as a partner in this, I’m personally in favor of spending [$3,500],” Miner said.
Public Works found infrastructure buried in the ground last winter. Once it was uncovered, the project was easier to accomplish because a culvert was discovered. Affected residents will have their drainage tied into the culvert, located underneath Orchard Lane, Diercks added.
“Initially we were looking at putting a manhole there. We got the price of $9,000 and that quickly changed our mind. Since then we have redesigned the connection fitting that would accept the piping coming in from the neighborhood into this culvert, and we have renegotiated the price of the city’s portion of $3,500,” he told city council.
The total project cost is estimated at $16,000. According to Diercks, the city will be billed for $3,500, which covers the city’s portion of the property and the remainder will be “on the residents affected during the project.”
“I wanted to commend you and your staff for digging into this, literally, and finding the drainage pipe there because I know that was a big relief to everyone involved that there was a solution to this,” Miner responded.
