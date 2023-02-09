As is the case with most Long Lake City Council meetings lately, the latest council meeting was once again dominated by fire department-related issues.

At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, nothing was decided or announced on what the future plan is for the Long Lake Fire Department - but the council did say it is in the process of drafting a letter to send to Orono in response to Orono’s offer to buy the Long Lake Fire Department.

