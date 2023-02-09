As is the case with most Long Lake City Council meetings lately, the latest council meeting was once again dominated by fire department-related issues.
At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, nothing was decided or announced on what the future plan is for the Long Lake Fire Department - but the council did say it is in the process of drafting a letter to send to Orono in response to Orono’s offer to buy the Long Lake Fire Department.
Mayor Charlie Miner didn’t say what exactly was in the letter, but noted it would contain to two options for Orono to consider regarding the fire department and that it would be sent to Orono probably sometime this week.
“We’ve had a few changes we wanted to make to this letter, so because of that, we are going to wait until those changes are made, the letter submitted, and at our next meeting (Feb. 3) we will summarize the contents of that letter and that will be before [Orono’s] next meeting (Feb. 13),” council member Jahn Dyvik said. “They will have received the letter, but they won’t have discussed it. We will share with the public what the contents of the letter at our next meeting.”
Since 2002, Long Lake has provided fire service to the city of Orono. Over time, that contract has expanded so that Long Lake Fire Department covers the entire city of Orono. As the service has expanded, so has the cost to the city of Orono - that city now comprises 85 percent of the Long Lake Fire Department budget.
In early 2021, Orono informed Long Lake they would not be renewing the fire coverage contract when it expired in 2025.
Since that time, Orono and Long Lake have tried to negotiate a new contract but haven’t come to an agreement. When negotiations broke off, Orono offered to buy the Long Lake Fire Department for about $1.5 million and provide fire service to Long Lake for 10 years at an annual cost of $70,000. Long Lake has not accepted or rejected that offer yet.
In the meantime, Orono has started its own fire department by registering with the state fire marshal, purchasing a fire ladder truck and hiring Long Lake’s longtime fire chief, James Van Eyll, as Orono’s first fire chief.
In other fire services related news, the council approved a motion to reappoint the following members of the LLFD to their officer positions: Scott Spinks (Captain 7), Ryan Hoster (Lieutenant 2), Ryan Kanive (Lieutenant 2). The council also opted to reappoint coordinator positions as follows: Matt Kulseth (Training Assistant), Paul Bullemer (Communications); and to appoint Shaun Rioux to the Events Coordinator Position.
The council also reappointed Tim Hultmann to the Economic Development Authority for a term until Dec. 32, 2024. The EDA is comprised of the full City Council and two resident members appointed at large.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.