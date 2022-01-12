The holiday spirit was alive and well in Long Lake.
The Long Lake Christmas Home Decorating Contest returned in 2021 for the firs time since 2018.
The Long Lake Garden Club and City of Long Lake sponsored the event and the deadline for submitting entries was Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. All entries lived in the city of Long Lake and homes were judged based upon curbside appeal only. Judges did not be enter the property. Judging was on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 16.
Winners were notified by phone on Saturday, Dec. 18, and there was prizes for the first place winners in each category.
Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Long Lake Holiday Home Decorating Contest:
NOSTALGIC CATEGORY
• 1st Place: Scott Deyoung on Apple Glen Road
• 2nd Place: James Benson on Harrington Drive
• 3rd Place: Brevik Theraldson on Apple Glen Road
CLARK GRISWOLD CATEGORY
• 1st Place: Bret Ostvolden on Dupont Street
• 2nd Place: Cindy Adams on Underhill Circle
The Christmas Home Decorating Contest was put together by Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner and the Long Lake Garden Club. Local businesses who generously sponsored prizes for this year’s winners - Birch’s on the Lake, Carbone’s Pizzeria, Lakeside Wine + Spirits, and Primo Plates & Pours.
