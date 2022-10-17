The Long Lake City Council has a decision to make.

It’s a decision that they had hoped they wouldn’t have to make, but after months of negotiating with the city of Orono over the future of fire service in the two cities, it has come time to make a decision on whether to sell the 107-year-old Long Lake Fire Department to the city of Orono or reject Orono’s offer to purchase the fire department and try to go out on their own to keep a Long Lake Fire Department.

Load comments