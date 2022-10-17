The Long Lake City Council has a decision to make.
It’s a decision that they had hoped they wouldn’t have to make, but after months of negotiating with the city of Orono over the future of fire service in the two cities, it has come time to make a decision on whether to sell the 107-year-old Long Lake Fire Department to the city of Orono or reject Orono’s offer to purchase the fire department and try to go out on their own to keep a Long Lake Fire Department.
The two cities have had a fire services agreement for the over 20 years, but Orono notified Long Lake in April 2021 that they would not renew the agreement when it expires in December 2025.
After months of not talking face-to-face, the two cities decided to try to negotiate with representatives from each city - Mayor Charlie Miner and council member Jahn Dyvik from Long Lake and council members Matt Johnson and Victoria Seals from Orono.
The negotiation teams met weekly throughout the summer and appeared to make some headway when both teams presented a loose framework (with a lot of details to be figured out yet) to their respective city councils in August.
That headway evaporated when Orono decided to present a final offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department at its council meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. Orono said it needed to have a decision made soon because if it couldn’t purchase the LLFD that it wanted to start its own department and needed to start doing that soon to be ready to provide fire service to residents in January 2026 when the agreement with Long Lake expires.
In an email dated Tuesday, Sept. 27, Orono mayor Dennis Walsh presented Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department.
In that offer, the city of Orono offered to pay a lump sum of $1,588,440 to Long Lake for LLFD facilities and equipment including the 50 percent interest in Fire Station 1 on Willow Drive. It also includes Long Lake’s interest in the existing capital equipment vehicles, and Long Lake’s interest in the other miscellaneous capital equipment, such as but not limited to, turnout gear, SCBA, radios, and extraction tools.
Besides paying the Long Lake the lump sum, Orono offered to provide Long Lake with fire service for a 10-year period for and annual fee of $70,000.
The offer also stated that the department would retain the name Long Lake Fire Department for so long as the department provides service to the City of Long Lake. All current members of the fire department including the fire chief would become employees of the city of Orono, Orono would also handle all administrative responsibilities, as well as take over municipal relief association responsibilities.
Orono also stated that any future contract will include a fire advisory board so that all supported cities have a voice in how fire service is provided. Each city served by the department may appoint two volunteer members to the board. The Fire Board shall meet as frequently as the committee determines, but not less than on a quarterly basis, to discuss and make recommendations regarding concerns or problems identified regarding fire services, and to review and provide input regarding the proposed fire budget.
Orono proposed for the new contract to begin June 1, 2023, and asked for a yes or no answer from the city of Long Lake by Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Long Lake City Council discussed the Orono offer in a closed meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and then for more than two hours at its regularly scheduled meeting later that night.
The open meeting started with Dyvik presenting a 25-slide power point presentation to the council and people in attendance about the fire department, negotiations and Orono’s offer to purchase the LLFD. That presentation can be found on the front page of the City of Long Lake’s website at longlakemn.gov.
After that presentation, Miner talked about how they need more time to digest the offer and decide what to do.
“We are having a really difficult time with this, with the concept of turning our 107-year-old fire dept over to Orono under these conditions,” Miner said. “That’s why it’s a very big decision for us. Its not something we take lightly. As a council we are having a really tough time with this. We’ve been running a perfectly excellent fire department for 107 years and now we are kind of being backed into this corner where we have to make some really tough decisions.”
Dyvik agreed with the mayor.
“We had this momentum going, or so I thought. That’s been totally erased and we can’t be expected to respond so quickly to the offer that’s on the table.”
The council decided to hold another closed meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to discuss the offer further with the city attorney.
“An hour was not a lot of time to discuss what to do with a 107-year-old fire department,” Miner said. “I’m hopeful Orono is willing to understand our viewpoint here. That there is a lot of moving pieces here – we’re thinking about firefighters, we’re thinking about fire coverage to all the four cities served by our fire department currently and thinking about our residents in Long Lake and all the cities served. I want to discuss this further.”
With that Miner opened up the discussion to the public and Long Lake resident Cody Farley was the first to speak and urged the council to consider accepting Orono’s offer.
“I don’t feel like the offer from Orono to Long Lake is at all in the spirit of negotiation or at all representative of the heritage and historical value and the pride and ownership for Long Lake in this fire department, and I think that sucks and I think that’s really too bad,” Farley said. “But when I take that away and look at the offer on its own I think it’s a pretty nice offer. If you just look at the check they are going to write you that’s pretty nice.”
Farley followed up by asking what will the council do if Orono just decides to leave and start its own fire department.
“What you need to consider and need to start talking about is what do we do next week when Orono at their council meeting says ‘We’re done, we’re done with these negotiations. We appreciate that Long Lake wants to continue but we don’t want to continue so we’re not going to.’ Then what position is Long Lake in? The worst possible situation,” Farley said. “What are we going to do if Orono just turns around and walks away? Can you create a fire service for Long Lake that is as good as it is right now. I don’t think you can. As a resident of Long Lake that makes me very nervous and I don’t like it.”
Former Long Lake mayor Marty Schneider asked the council to consider other alternatives from the Orono offer while member of the fire department asked the council to try to keep the fire department intact.
