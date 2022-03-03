The Long Lake City Council is looking to make some changes to its Industrial District Zoning Ordinance, but still hasn’t decided on the full scope the changes they want to make.
Almost the entire council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, was devoted to the discussion about the ordinance and changes the council would like to make regarding storage area, parking and other areas of concern.
Jared Johnson of WSB Engineering, outlined three options that city staff, the planning commission and property owners worked together on putting together.
“Staff has three amendment options that we came up,” Johnson said. “These options were based off the December planning meeting and a city council meeting last December. Neither option is final - they can still be altered.”
The first option, which was recommended by city staff, would increase storage percentage from 25 percent to 50 percent of lot area with the location of the storage area beyond the established front building line, or behind the required front yard setback with screening requirements from the right-of-way and any adjacent non-industrial property by a solid barrier.
Parking would be required to be 25 percent of lot area and in a designated parking lot or in the approved exterior storage location, with paving required for vehicles but not required for storage. Storage and/or vehicles must be associated with on-site business.
The other two options presented were either more restrictive or less restrictive than first option.
Roger Adams, planning commission chair, advocated for the least restrictive option.
“The consensus of the planning commission, after discussing with the business owners about the needs of their businesses, we came to the conclusion that the businesses we have in town are needed and necessary businesses,” Adams said. “The fact of the matter is we have a situation where under the current ordinance, virtually nobody in town can comply with it unless they are operating all their business inside a building and that’s why we went with the least restrictive option because we need to allow these businesses to operate. The primary problem seems to be that people drive by and say, ‘I don’t like the look of it,’ so screening seems appropriate. This in an industrial park, we can’t forget that. This isn’t a residential district, this isn’t our commercial small business district. This is an industrial district and its located where it is.”
After much discussion, the council seemed to lean towards the staff recommended option with a few changes and/or clarifications to be decided at a later date after more staff research.
Long Lake city clerk Jeanette Moeller said the two main areas council is still giving consideration to relate to the percentage of lot area to be permitted to be used for outdoor storage in the I-1 and I-2 Industrial zoning districts (50 percent, 75 percent or another percentage); and to the location where outdoor storage is to be permitted (starting from behind the front line of the building, the rear half of the lot, from the front yard setback line, or another option).
Moeller said, the council was interested in a bit more information about the options and how they may affect some properties in the districts prior to giving final direction to staff in moving forward with ordinance preparation.
The council will discuss those options at its next meeting on March 1 with the hopes of making a decision in time for a public hearing on March 8.
