Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner touched on numerous topics in his annual Long Lake State of City Address.
Miner went over Long Lake’s highlights in 2022, and talked about what residents can expect in 2023 during a 10-minute address that can be seen on Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission YouTube page.
Miner recorded the address in early February, and touched on topics such as carp removal in Long Lake, construction in the city, the Long Lake Fire Department and several other topics.
Regarding the Long Lake Fire Department, Miner recapped the situation with the department and the city of Orono not renewing the contract for fire services with Long Lake and attempting to start its own fire department from scratch.
“As the city that has been operating the fire department since 1915, we are well aware of the issues facing fire departments today and one of those is the need to consolidate with other fire departments in order to create efficiencies when it comes to equipment, facilities and personnel,” Miner said. “We continue to meet with a number of neighboring cities to explore consolidation options, and the city council also continues to evaluate options when it comes to our fire department relationship with Orono.”
Miner also said that Long Lake would be naming a new fire chief sometime this month after Orono hired the former fire chief.
Miner started the address by talking about the Long Lake Waters Association’s efforts to remove carp from Long Lake. Miner said since 2019, the LLWA has removed 2,240 carp from the lake with 1,133 carp being removed from June to October 2022. Miner said that only 222 more carp need to removed to reach a manageable level of carp in the lake.
“Some of our regular lake users made mention of Long Lake’s water quality looking a little better last year,” Miner said. “Ultimately, lake water quality is anticipated to improve as the carp population returns to a more manageable and sustainable level.”
Next, Miner discussed road construction in the city and how the city plans on paying for upcoming projects.
“I’m pleased to report for the first time in several years we had several road improvement projects occur on our city streets during the late summer,” he said. “The project involved completely rebuilding or a mill and overlay of several streets. These roads were in significant need of repair and there are additional roads that are considered in poor condition and will need to be addressed in the near future. The biggest takeway from being mayor for the last four years is that reconstructing roads that have infrastructure underneath, such as water and sewer pipes, is very expensive and finding funding sources to pay for the projects are challenging. We are working on identify funding to address the roads that are in poor or fair condition including attempting to see if part of the state’s budget surplus can be utilized as part of the capital grant process.”
Miner wrapped up the address with a recap of the 2022 election where almost 80 percent of eligible city voters voted and re-elected Miner, and council members Jahn Dyvik and Deirdre Kvale to the city council. Miner noted that all three ran unopposed in the election.
“That either means you like the job we are doing or nobody else is interested in the positions,” Miner said.
