In one of the shortest council meetings in recent history, the Long Lake City Council touched on what have become the usual topics as of late.
For just over 20 minutes, the council mostly talked about the Long Lake Fire Department and zoning issues at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
As for the fire department discussion, the talk centered around a new fire chief and the relief association.
The council approved a motion that allows staff to prepare and disclose an employment offer to Michael Heiland for the position of Long Lake Fire Chief.
The position of fire chief opened up when former Long Lake Fire Chief James VanEyll accepted the fire chief position with the city of Orono at the end of 2022.
Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said the council and staff interviewed three candidates for the position, and that they selected Heiland as their top candidate.
According to background found online, Heiland retired from the Excelsior Fire District earlier this year after 30 years of service with the city of Excelsior. Heiland joined the Excelsior Fire District in 1992 and served as a Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.
In other fire department matters, Miner reported that he - along with council member Jahn Dyvik, city administrator Scott Weske and members of the Orono city council and administration - met with the staffs of Rep. Andrew Myers and Sen. Kelly Morrison to talk about the relief association issue between the two cities.
At is Feb. 13 council meeting, Orono passed a resolution essentially asking the Minnesota Legislature to pass a bill that would transfer funds from the Long Lake Fire Relief Association Pension funds to the City of Orono/Orono Firefighters Relief Association.
Long Lake objected to the transfer of funds with its own resolution at its Feb. 21 council meeting.
“The message that I heard was, unless all parties are agreeable, that a bill like that is not going to pass,” Dyvik said of the meeting. “That is what I took from that.”
Miner agreed with Dyvik’s assessment.
The council also passed a resolution from the League of Minnesota Cities objecting to proposed legislation that has been brought before the Minnesota House of Representatives in recent years that seeks to greatly reduce local jurisdictional control over land use and zoning issues.
Long Lake joins 119 other cities that have passed the resolution.
