The city of Long Lake is joining in the fight against carp.
The Long Lake City Council approved a partnership with the Long Lake Waters Association at its city council meeting on Tuesday, April 5, with the goal of removing almost 3,000 carp from Long Lake.
The council unanimously approved a contribution of $5,000 towards the LLWA Carp Removal Project planned for this spring. The money will be given in two increments to help the two phases of the project. The city will contribute $2,000 towards Phase 1 of the project and another $3,000 towards Phase 2. Phase 2 funding hinges on if Phase 1 is successful.
“I think this is really important and the lake is our greatest natural resource,” council member Jan Dyvik said. “The responsibility to protect our lakes belongs to all: Watershed district, city governments, lake associations, and private citizens. Again, this partnership between the City of Long Lake and the LLWA is not one that will only benefit a few members of a nonprofit organization, but rather thousands who come to use our lake for multi-recreational activities every year. Our local businesses will also see the benefit of a healthier lake that attracts visitors and residents to our downtown area.”
Prior to the council’s approval of the partnership, LLWA board members Jan Davidson and Janet Schaefer presented the background of the carp removal project in Long Lake and the plans this spring’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project.
Davidson and Schaefer told the council that Carp Solutions, a University of Minnesota company that specializes in innovative technologies for invasive fish management focusing on the common carp, removed 1,107 carp or about 10,960 pounds in 2021 from Long Lake. They now want to remove another 2,900 carp from lake this spring to bring the lake’s carp into manageable numbers.
“If we can get about 3,000 carp out we would have removed enough carp to get it down to a safe level,” Davidson said. “We are at a really exciting point right now where after four years of work we really are at the stage where we have an opportunity to make a big difference.”
The removal of the carp would be done in two phases this spring along the Long Lake Creek. According to LLWA and Carp Solutions, about 80 percent of the carp in Long Lake migrate up Long Lake Creek in the northeast area of the lake. The carp are then blocked by the man-made dam constructed just below County Road 6.
This gives an opportunity to remove large numbers of carp in the spring as they aggregate in the creek below the barrier.
The first phase of the project would cost $9,774 and would start in April or May, depending on when the carp begin migrating up the creek. Phase 1 would install temporary barriers in the creek that would monitor the movement of the carp and remove the invasive species by electro fishing for two days.
If Phase 1 is successful, Carp Solutions would move immediately into Phase 2, where they would continue electro fishing for four days with the goal of removing 2,900 carp from the area at a cost of $14,160.
“We feel there would be a lot of success with this project,” Schaefer said. “This is a project that time is of the essence for us to find out what our funding is because if we can go with Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project in the same year, we can save ourselves approximately $3,600.”
Schaefer and Davidson told the council that the LLWA will match up to $12,000 donated to the project and that they have the money to move ahead with Phase 1 and are actively seeking donations from the community.
“We are actively pursuing public donations and going to the businesses of Long Lake,” Davidson said. “This is really a project that is community-based. We are trying to get donations from private citizens as well as council.”
The money for the project from Long Lake will come from its Lake Quality Improvement Fund that the council created in when they approved the 2022 budget last year. The council unanimously changed the name of this fund prior to the presention from the LLWA from Carp Management Fund to the Lake Quality Improvement Fund.
“It does do a better job of reflecting the intent moving forward knowing carp isn’t the only issue with the lake,” Long Lake city administrator Scott Weske said.
The LLWA presented the same partnership with the city of Orono at its council meeting on Monday, March 28, but Orono declined the proposal.
