The Long Lake city council gave Birch’s on the Lake a short reprieve at its council meeting on Monday, July 20.
The council had a resolution in front of them to require Birch’s to remove a patio they built earlier in the year without the proper permits from the city but the council tabled that resolution. By tabling the resolution, it gives Birch’s a chance to come up with a plan to move the patio to meet any setback requirements and to reapply for the conditional use permit sooner rather than having to wait the required six months to reapply if the council would have passed the resolution requiring them to remove the patio.
“Birch’s begun construction of this project earlier and was not aware that permits and review by the city would be required,” city planner Hannah Rybak said.
In April, the city became aware of the new patio and that’s when Birch’s approached the city for the permit for the patio.
The city requested that a survey be done to see what work has been done and what land use approvals Birch’s should apply for.
After the survey, Birch’s came back to the city and asked for a conditional use permit for additional outdoor seating, variance of 23 feet from the required 25 feet side yard setback for the patio intended for outdoor restaurant seating, and a variance to allow impervious surface coverage of 51.22 percent, where 30 percent is allowed.
At the July 13 Long Lake Planning Commission recommended that the city council approve the request for additional impervious surface coverage and deny the request for the setback variance for the proposed patio and a conditional use permit for expanded outdoor service with following conditions.
A Minnehaha Creek Watershed District permit obtained prior to installation of steps and walkway; plans for construction of steps and walkway to submitted to city for review; no grading allowed within 100-year flood elevation, the patio removed by Aug. 31, 2021, and that work must be done with the smallest amount of bare exposed for the shortest time feasible.
The city council tabled the commissions recommendations giving Birch’s a chance to come back with a new plan for the patio and the outdoor seating requirements.
Brennan Greene, owner and brewmaster for Birch’s on the Lake, acknowledge their mistake in not coming to the city.
“I’m sorry we went ahead and built it,” Greene said. “I thought it was a landscaping project. I honestly didn’t realize it would cause all these issues. We absolutely should have come to the city first.”
With that said, Greene said the patio is essential to its business going forward and that if required to move it they will move it.
“This patio is very important to us,” he said. “We are willing to do whatever needs to be done in order to keep this patio. If we need to move it, we need to move it but please don’t make us tear it out. We need it for the survival of our business.”
The reason the patio is so important to the future of Birch’s on the Lake is that last year due to COVID-19, Birch’s converted its private dining area to a space to facilitate take out orders at the restaurant. That resulted in a loss of 24 seats inside the restaurant. The patio will allow them to recapture some of those seats while maintaining the capacity requirements that were previously set.
