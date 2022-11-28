fire meeting 2.JPG

Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner speaks to the crowd at the Long Lake Future Fire Services Community Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)

In effort to educate the public and to gather feedback, the city of Long Lake hosted an open house in regards to the future of the Long Lake Fire Department on Thursday, Nov. 17.

More than 150 area residents gathered at Calvary Lutheran Church in Long Lake to watch a presentation about the Long Lake Fire Department by the Long Lake City Council and to hear opinions about the ongoing situation with the city of Orono.

