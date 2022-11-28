In effort to educate the public and to gather feedback, the city of Long Lake hosted an open house in regards to the future of the Long Lake Fire Department on Thursday, Nov. 17.
More than 150 area residents gathered at Calvary Lutheran Church in Long Lake to watch a presentation about the Long Lake Fire Department by the Long Lake City Council and to hear opinions about the ongoing situation with the city of Orono.
“This is an important topic. This is a really important decision for our city,” Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said in his opening statement. “This is a really big decision for our 107-year-old fire department. We want to ensure that we are getting information to the community and receiving information from the community to help guide us in the decision-making process.”
Since 2002, Long Lake has provided fire service to the city of Orono. Over time, that contract has expanded so that Long Lake Fire Department covers the entire city of Orono. As the service has expanded, so has the cost to the city of Orono - Orono now constitutes funding for 85 percent of the Long Lake Fire Department budget.
In early 2021, Orono informed Long Lake they would not be renewing the current fire contract with Long Lake when it expires in 2025.
Since that time, Orono and Long Lake have tried to negotiate a new contract, but could not come to an agreement. When negotiations broke off, Orono offered to buy the Long Lake Fire Department for about $1.5 million and to provide fire service to Long Lake for 10 years at an annual cost of $70,000. Long Lake has neither accepted nor rejected that offer yet.
In the meantime, Orono has started its own fire department by registering with the state fire marshal, purchasing a fire ladder truck and hiring current Long Lake’s Fire Chief James Van Eyll as Orono’s first fire chief.
That long road lead to Long Lake holding Nov. 17 open house in order to get information out to the public and to hear from the public on what they should do.
Miner said that Minnesota is 48th in the nation when it comes to spending on fire services; and second in the nation in the use of volunteer fire fighters.
“That model is not sustainable,” Miner said.
He continued, nothing that in the past 20 years or so, there has only been one new fire department created in Minnesota, and Orono would be the second if they continue to move in that direction. Meanwhile, Miner noted that 13 fire departments have merged in that time.
Miner said the future of fire services is a shared model where communities form fire districts to provide services to a region and communities.
“What Long Lake is interested in doing, and what we learned is that we want to do exactly what occurred to the south of us, which is the creation of the Excelsior Fire District,” Miner said.
That fire district includes Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. Hamel and Loretto are currently working on combining fire departments in a similar effort.
After Miner’s presentation, Long Lake council member Jahn Dyvik went over the current setup between Long Lake, Orono, Medina and Minnetonka Beach.
Dyvik said that Orono pays 85 percent of the budget, and that number is determined by a formula that is in the current contract. He said that Long Lake has also offered to rework that formula.
From there, council member Mike Feldman, tried to explain the options that Long Lake still has regarding the future of the Long Lake Fire Department.
Feldman said they really have three options. Option one is to keep the status quo at about a cost of $65,000 a year to Long Lake.
Option two is to sell the LLFD to Orono for $1.5 million and get fire services for 10 years at $70,000 annually.
“With this plan we are uncertain what would happen in year 11,” Feldman said. “There is a high probability that if we went down that path we would likely be a contract city into perpetuity.”
The third option is to create a fire district with surrounding communities.
“This is all hypothetical projections and we have no agreements with other cities,” Feldman said. “There are pros and cons to each scenario.”
After the council spoke, the crowd was invited to speak with a three minute limit for each speaker. In total, there were 15 speakers. The first speaker was Ben Veach, Orono resident and a Long Lake firefighter, who read a prepared statement on behalf of all members of the Long Lake Fire Department.
“Since day one of this process, our number one priority has been to keep this group of firefighters together, regardless of ownership,” Veach said. “It is our opinion that deconstruction of the Long Lake Fire Department adds no benefit to the public. If our group of firefighters is split, our communities will not receive the same excellent fire service they have for years.”
Veach said the firefighters support Orono taking the department’s reins.
“In light of recent developments between the cities, we believe that in order to keep our organization intact so that we can continue to provide excellent service, the Long Lake Fire Department needs to become part of the City of Orono. We also believe that the City of Long Lake should receive its fire services from the city of Orono under a long-term, mutually beneficial contract,” Veach said. “We believe this is the best solution for the city and, most important, the citizens we service. Splitting us up would be a shame. We ask the decision-makers keep our position in mind. We ask this not for ourselves, but for the citizens we serve and what they’ve come to expect from our fire department, regardless of contracts, controlling interest or the name on the door.”
