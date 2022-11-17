While Long Lake contemplates whether to accept or reject Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department, Orono is moving ahead with plans to create its own fire department from scratch.

After months of negotiations between the two cities to try to come to an agreement on fire services didn’t work, the City of Orono offered to purchase the LLFD for $1.5 million in a proposal dated Sept. 27, with a deadline to accept or deny the offer by Oct. 15.

