While Long Lake contemplates whether to accept or reject Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department, Orono is moving ahead with plans to create its own fire department from scratch.
After months of negotiations between the two cities to try to come to an agreement on fire services didn’t work, the City of Orono offered to purchase the LLFD for $1.5 million in a proposal dated Sept. 27, with a deadline to accept or deny the offer by Oct. 15.
Long Lake said it needed more time and set up a community event on Thursday, Nov. 17 to discuss and gather input on all matters regarding the fire department with the community.
While Long Lake decides what route it wants to take, Orono has taken steps to start its fire department from the ground up.
One of the first steps Orono took was to open up the application process to hire its first fire chief or a fire consultant to build the department up.
At its council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the Orono City Council unanimously approved the hiring of James Van Eyll as the first Orono Fire Department chief.
Currently, Van Eyll is the fire chief for the Long Lake Fire Department and has been its chief for the past 15 years.
Van Eyll will start his new position with the city of Orono on Dec. 30, with a salary of $116,513.63. In addition, because he was the Long Lake Fire Department chief for the past 15 years and that department serviced the city of Orono, Van Eyll will receive benefits based on his initial date of hire as the Long Lake Fire Chief, city administrator Adam Edwards told the council.
The fire chief job description and timeline was developed by a committee including council members Victoria Seals and Richard Crosby along with resident Eddie Rice along with help from city staff. Rice was a candidate for council in the 2022 election, but did not win a seat.
After going through applications for the position, first round interviews with the committee members was completed electronically and second round interviews were conducted in person.
According to council members Seals and Crosby, they had four finalists for the position before landing on Van Eyll as the first fire chief for the city of Orono.
“We got down to an application pool that was really well-qualified,” Seals said. “I was really excited at the candidates we brought in. We felt all four could do the job.”
Seals and Crosby both praised the selection of Van Eyll for fire chief.
“Who wouldn’t choose a firefighter that‘s got the right skill set, the right qualifications, that knows our city?” Seals asked. “It makes sense. What I love about landing on James, the firefighters wanted to know that we were fighting to keep them together and that we believed in their staff and James is one of their staff and so this is another thing that we are trying to do so we believe in them.”
“We‘ve been talking about continuity, we’ve been talking about keeping everybody together, keeping everybody whole and taking care of the firefighters and that’s what we’ve done by hiring James because he is the leader,” Crosby said. “He is a terrific chief, I’ve worked for him, I’ve been on scenes with him. I’m really proud, happy and pleased that James will be our fire chief.”
Hiring a fire chief wasn’t the only step Orono has taken recently to build the Orono Fire Department.
At the Oct. 24 city council meeting, the council approved the purchase of a used ladder truck from the City of Coon Rapids for $349,000. In addition to the purchase price, the truck will need to be refurbished for $175,200, and an additional $115,565 will be needed for equipment for truck with another $3,727 earmarked for decals for the truck, bringing the total price for the ladder truck to be $644,492.
It should be noted that the purchase of the ladder truck was approved through the consent agenda.
“I recommend that the city postpone any large capital purchases for the new Fire department until a needs study and capital plan is developed for the new department,” Edwards wrote the council in the council packet. “If the council wishes to move forward with purchase of a ladder truck I recommend approval of this purchase. The truck is in relatively good condition and appears to be reasonably priced.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.