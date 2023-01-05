The city of Long Lake has approved an increase in its 2023 tax levy of 10 percent.
The council approved that increase along with its 2023 city budget, capital improvement plan, pay plan resolution, and the 2023 fee schedule at its final meeting of 2022.
The council approved the 2023 tax levy of $1,406,740, which is an increase of $128,832 or 10.08 percent from 2022’s final levy of $1,277,908. With that increase comes a 2.53 percent decrease in Long Lake’s tax rate, bringing it to 33.43 percent.
“I would have liked to see it under 10 percent,” council member Jahn Dyvik said. “I think this year is an anomaly. We are kind of taking a compromise step where we are dropping the tax rate but there still is an increase.”
Following that approval, the council approved the 2023 city budget which includes revenues of $4,459,663 to the General and Utility funds and an expenditure budget of $4,647,176 for the General and Utility funds.
In presenting the budget to the council, city administrator Scott Weske said the police contract for 2023 is increasing by $13,380, and that health insurance is jumping by 9.93 percent or by $6,300.
The city council also improved a CIP for 2023 to replace a furnace in the public works building and to add pedestrian safety items to Long Lake streets for $35,000; and a pay plan resolution that includes a three percent cost of living adjustment to city employees.
In addition to approving those items, the council approved the 2023 fee schedule along with some rate adjustments to the fee schedule.
Those adjustments include raising the quarterly recycling fee to $21 per quarter from $17.50 per quarter and increasing the rate for multi-family properties to $6 unit per quarter from $4.75. The rates for manually reading water meters will increase from $75 to $90 (according to the city, only five accounts have not complied with the city’s transition to automated meter reading equipment). The rates for refuse haulers will increase from $150 to $200 per license. That rate has not been changed since 2005. Returned check fee will raise $5 to $25.
The city also said that the 2023 fee schedule includes the most current utility billing rates, as adopted by the City Council at the April 3, 2018 (water usage) and Dec. 4, 2018 (sanitary sewage) metings, and at this time no further rate changes are currently recommended but that the council can expect staff will be making recommendations and seeking council input/approval for utility rate and billing schedule amendments in 2023.
In other city news, the deadline for new fire chief applications has passed and Weske and the council will go through those applications and begin the process to hire a new fire chief. In the meantime, they are working with the Long Lake Fire Department assistant fire chief to find an interim fire chief until they can hire a full-time fire chief.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.