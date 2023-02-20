by TODD ABELN
On Monday, Jan. 27, the city of Long Lake released its counter offer to the city of Orono in regards to the purchase of the Long Lake Fire Department.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Long Lake City Council went into more depth about details of the offer, what they were thinking with the offer and what they hoped to accomplish with the offer.
The Long Lake counter offer comes as the two sides have been in negotiations since the summer of 2022 in regards to fire services in the area.
On Sept. 27, 2022, Orono sent a proposal to the city of Long Lake to purchase the LLFD for around $1.5 million and to provide Long Lake fire services for 10 years at a cost of $70,000 per year.
That offer came after Orono informed Long Lake in 2021 that they would not be re-upping the contract with Long Lake for fire services starting in 2025. Since 2002, Long Lake has provided fire service to the city of Orono. Over time, that contract has expanded so that Long Lake Fire Department covers the entire city of Orono. As the service has expanded so has the cost to the city of Orono, where that city now comprises 85 percent of the Long Lake Fire Department budget.
Since Orono’s offer, the city of Long Lake has not move to reject or accept bthe offer, instead opting to conduct a number of discussions during council meetings. The city also held a town hall meeting on Nov. 17, to get feedback from the community on what it should do with the Long Lake Fire Department.
While Long Lake was trying to figure out what it wanted to do with the offer, Orono moved ahead and started its own fire department by registering with the state fire marshal, purchasing a fire ladder truck and hiring Long Lake’s longtime fire chief James Van Eyll as its first fire chief.
At the Long Lake council meeting on Feb. 7, council member Jahn Dyvik broke down the city’s offer to Orono. That offer had an Option A and Option B.
Option A, which all council members said was their preferred option, called for both sides to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a joint powers agreement for fire services between the two cities.
“It is Long Lake’s primary interest to pursue a partnership and we ask that Orono would consider resuming these discussions,” Dyvik said. “We wanted to emphasis our preference for a joint powers agreement as we had been working towards and negotiating with Orono last summer. Our hope is that Orono would be willing to partner with us in a joint powers agreement which means the Long Lake Fire Department would be under an independent fire board rather than any one city. That’s what we were working towards, the Orono and Long Lake negotiating teams, were working towards last summer as we were meeting weekly and we thought we were making progress towards that. But then Orono stopped those negotiations in September and instead just gave us a buyout offer.”
Option B is a counter offer to Orono’s September 2022 offer to purchase the department outright.
In that offer, Long Lake proposes Orono would provide the City of Long Lake with a lump sum of $2 million for ownership and equipment (except the 1928 Studebaker firetruck and other LLFD historical artifacts). In addition to the payment, Orono and Long Lake would enter into a 30-year contract for fire service provided by the City of Orono for the following time periods and rates: Year 1-10 - Annual fee of $70,000; Year 11-20 - Annual fee of $85,000; and Year 21-30 - Annual fee of $105,000.
The offer also has Long Lake taking 100 percent ownership of Station 1 at 340 Willow Dr., N. Long Lake would repair the building at no expense to Orono, including the current $1.5 million of deferred maintenance that has been identified by Orono. Routine maintenance would be at Orono’s expense. In exchange, Orono would lease the facility from the City of Long Lake at a rate equal to what Long Lake would pay for annual fire service.
The option also states that Station 1 would be renamed Long Lake Station and that Orono cannot condemn the property as long as Long Lake owns the property.
In addition, all members of the LLFD would become City of Orono employees, Orono would take over municipal responsibilities of the relief association, a fire advisory board would be formed and modeled after the current model.
If accepted, the contract would began on Jan. 1, 2026, after the current contract expires.
“We feel like there is a value to a fully operational, fully functioning, highly-trained fire department with all the donated equipment, with a well-funded relief association, that would be able to just take over from day one with a seamless transition. There wouldn’t be any ramp up time, no gap. There’s value in that,” Dyvik said. “Just like when somebody is buying a business, they aren’t just buying the capital equipment - they are buying the operations, the successful operation. This is a highly successful organization and we believe there is value to that.”
Dyvik’s power point presentation and all communication between Orono and Long Lake can be found at Long Lake’s website at longlakemn.org.
After the presentation, Mayor Charlie Miner said, “We want to be transparent about this since we are all elected officials of the city. What I like the most about this is the ability to keep firefighters together. It’s probably one of the few aspects about this that I like that we will be able to keep the firefighters together. All of us know that the future is in fire districts here and I think we should be going to that now versus of going through some sort of hoops in this Orono scenario”
Long Lake was hoping to hear back from Orono after Orono’s city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, but the Orono City Council did not discuss the latest offer at that meeting.
