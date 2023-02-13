After months of meetings with members of the city council and the public, the city of Long Lake has given Orono a response in regards to Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department.

On Sept. 27, Orono sent a proposal to the city of Long Lake laying out its intent to purchase the LLFD for around $1.5 million and to provide Long Lake with fire services for 10 years at a cost of $70,000 per year.

