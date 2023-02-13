After months of meetings with members of the city council and the public, the city of Long Lake has given Orono a response in regards to Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department.
On Sept. 27, Orono sent a proposal to the city of Long Lake laying out its intent to purchase the LLFD for around $1.5 million and to provide Long Lake with fire services for 10 years at a cost of $70,000 per year.
That offer came after Orono informed Long Lake in 2021 that it would not be re-upping its contract with Long Lake for fire services starting in 2025. Since 2002, Long Lake has provided fire service to the city of Orono. Over time, that contract has expanded so that Long Lake Fire Department provides coverage to the entire city of Orono. As the service has expanded, so has the cost to the city of Orono - it now constitutes 85 percent of the Long Lake Fire Department budget.
Since 2021, Orono and Long Lake have tried to negotiate a new contract but have not been able to reach to agreement. Since Orono’s purchase offer, the city of Long Lake has held a number of discussions during council meetings and even held a town hall meeting on Nov. 17, to get feedback from the community on what the future of the Long Lake Fire Department should look like.
While Long Lake was trying to figure out what it wanted to do with the offer, Orono moved ahead and started its own fire department by registering with the state fire marshal, purchasing a fire ladder truck and hiring Long Lake’s longtime fire chief James Van Eyll as Orono’s first fire chief.
At the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner announced that the city was drafting a letter to send to Orono with two options regarding the future of LLFD.
On Monday, Jan. 27, Long Lake sent Orono the letter via email and the U.S. Postal Service with a counter offer to Orono’s proposal. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Long Lake released the letter by posting it on its web site at longlakemn.gov.
Long Lake will provide a formal presentation on its offer at its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Orono’s next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.
Miner, writing on behalf of the city of Long Lake and Long Lake City Council, provided Orono with a pair of options, labeled Option A and B.
Option A, which Miner wrote was Long Lake’s preferred option, was to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a partnership model that works for both cities in regards to fire services.
“Over the past several weeks, we have noted that members of the Orono Council have, on several occasions, responded to inquiries from Orono residents about the Fire Department by informing them that a ‘partnership’ with Long Lake has been proposed by Orono,” Miner wrote. “Orono representatives have previously led us to believe that Orono would not consider extending or modifying a co-ownership and/or mutual operation (partnership) model in which both cities would continue to have a meaningful say in operation and management of the Long Lake Fire Department. If these comments, suggesting that a partnership model is on the table, represent a departure from Orono’s position to refuse to discuss such models, the City of Long Lake would continue to welcome and encourage meaningful discussion of a partnership model and would recommend promptly scheduling the appropriate collaborative meetings to map out the details of that partnership as soon as possible.”
Option B is a counter offer to Orono’s offer to purchase the LLFD.
In that option, Long Lake proposes Orono would provide the City of Long Lake with a lump sum of $2 million for ownership and equipment (not including the 1928 Studebaker Fire Truck and other LLFD historical artifacts). In addition to the payment, Orono and Long Lake would enter into a 30-year contract for fire service provided by the City of Orono for the following time periods and rates: Year 1-10 - Annual fee of $70,000; Year 11-20 - Annual fee of $85,000; and Year 21-30 - Annual fee of $105,000.
The offer also has Long Lake acquiring 100 percent ownership of Station 1 at 340 Willow Dr., N. Long Lake would repair the building at no expense to Orono, including the current $1.5 million of deferred maintenance that has been identified by Orono. Routine maintenance would be at Orono’s expense. In exchange, Orono would lease the facility from the City of Long Lake at a rate equal to what Long Lake would pay for annual fire service.
The proposal also states that Station 1 would be renamed Long Lake Station and that Orono cannot condemn the property as long as Long Lake owns the property.
In addition, all members of the LLFD would become City of Orono employees, Orono would take over municipal responsibilities of the relief association, a fire advisory board would be formed and modeled after the current model.
If accepted, the contract would began on Jan. 1, 2026, after the current contract expires.
“The City of Long Lake continues to believe that the best long-term solution for the provision of fire services for both of our communities is a district or JPA model that involves the partnership, collaboration and contribution of multiple communities. However, we offer this proposal to Orono in the interim and await a response from you,” Miner concluded in the letter.
